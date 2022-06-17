HILARIOUS HYPOCRISY – ISMAIL SABRI VOWS TO REFORM OUTDATED LAWS – A MOVE THAT SHOULD WORRY NAJIB & COURT CLUSTER – IF ONLY ISMAIL’S COPS WEREN’T BUSY BLOCKING A PROTEST MARCH BY LAWYERS DEMANDING INDEPENDENCE FOR THE JUDICIARY

PM vows to reform outdated laws, says Malaysia needs to keep up with the times

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the government will continue to significantly transform and update existing laws, including 147 that he said have become outdated.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the University of Malaya’s Law Faculty’s Golden Jubilee, he said he has already instructed the Legal Affairs Division in the Prime Minister’s Department for an update as soon as possible as the times have already changed and the law too must keep up with these changes.

“For example, digital technology is on the rise right now. In this context, the current laws are not relevant to deal with digital transformation, in fact are actually quite far behind.

“The existing Act, the Common Gambling House Act 1953, for example, only involves the enforcement of gambling activities on the premises, and not online,” he said.

He then listed the changes that the current administration has already been working on or has been passed, like the removal of the mandatory death sentence and the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

“Party-hopping, especially after the 14th general election has hampered the process of constitutional democracy in Malaysia. This Bill is important to ensure political stability and integrity after the 15th General Election. Preparation for this Bill is in its final stages and will be tabled in Parliament in July,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) offciating the launch of the University Malaya Law Faculty golden jubilee at University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Ismail Sabri officiated the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Faculty of Law organised by the University Malaya in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Law at the Tunku Canselor’s Hall, today.

Other important figures in attendance were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, special advisor to the Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

‘We’ll not sit down quietly’: Lawyers say will seek legal action after cops ‘failed their duty’ by blocking march to Parliament

Police performing a barrier preventing some lawyers from marching to Parliament from Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Bar president Karen Cheah has revealed today that the police had stopped a peaceful march by lawyers to the Parliament earlier today because they claimed that the event was “unsafe”.

She also said that the police have failed in their duties and have stopped the lawyers from exercising their rights, and therefore the lawyers will continue to seek legal action against the police.

“We will not sit down quietly. We’re definitely taking it to court,” Cheah told a press conference here.

Despite negotiating with the police officers after embarking on the march in Padang Merbok, Cheah said the police only cited one word during the two negotiation sessions: “safety”.

“What is the point of raising the issue of Prevention and Control of Disease Act to say there are safety concerns when they have already allowed us to assemble at the car park?”

The lawyer then expressed her disappointment in the way the police handled the situation today.

“The role of the police is supposed to facilitate the walk for us, to allow us to walk and assemble peacefully under the Peaceful Assembly Act. The police are not supposed to be there to frustrate our rights.

Cheah also pointed out that the memorandum set to be received in Parliament was agreed to by the government.

“The government is definitely with us in terms of upholding the independence of the judiciary, but as far as the police are concerned, they have completely failed their duties,” she said.

“They have failed to follow the law. They have failed to facilitate the walk. In fact, they have gone out of their way to try to intimidate us and to stop us from exercising our constitutional right to peacefully assemble.

“The police have no justifiable reason in order to stop us from walking,” she added, and said the Bar Council is currently gathering photos and videos as evidence against the police’s pushback and to seek legal counsel on their next steps.

