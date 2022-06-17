RUMBLINGS OF DISCONTENT GROW LOUDER – ‘SABAH, SARAWAK & NOW JOHOR HAVE THREATENED THE ‘S’ WORD. IT WON’T BE LONG BEFORE OTHERS FOLLOW SUIT’ – OVERRUN WITH CORRUPTION & SHEER INCOMPETENCE, MALAYSIA STARTS TO ‘CRACK UP’ – WHO IS REALLY RUNNING THE COUNTRY? – SADLY, IT LOOKS LIKE NO ONE IS!

It cannot be Ismail Sabri Yaacob because he has failed to get a grip on the rising cost of living and failed to provide immediate help for struggling families and floundering companies.

He’s in the news for all the wrong reasons, like his RM5,500 designer shirt and a watch with an allegedly eye-watering price tag. Does he really know how the other half lives? Despite this, he is supposed to help those in the B40 group.

Ismail Sabri allowed his ego to get the better of him. He did not stop the clueless and adulating crowds who gave him a resounding “hero’s welcome” at Subang airport. Such arrogance and conceit! One cannot decide who is more daft? Him or the crowd? What had he done to justify this outpouring of praise?

Ismail Sabri has no clue about getting Malaysia back on its feet again. His best contribution to helping Malays sharpen their business skills was to demand a copycat version of Low Yat Plaza. He lacks imagination and drive.

His administration is a mix of confusion, U-turns, dithering and panic. It does not look like he’s in control.

On the other hand, the convicted felon, Najib Abdul Razak, is trying his best to become relevant. He probably has more column inches than Ismail Sabri and makes more suggestions about running the country than the PM. Of course, Najib is desperate to delay an early arrival at Sungei Buloh, so he will do his best to cultivate an image that only he can provide political stability.

Najib Abdul Razak

The Malaysian rakyat is more obtuse than we think if they reckon Najib’s return to power will provide economic stability and prosperity.

If Ismail Sabri wants to be a true hero, he needs to do only one thing: Throw Najib in jail, now! Stop pussyfooting and stop the charade of “justice must be seen to be done”.

Najib stole from the Malaysian rakyat, and has been convicted and sentenced for his role in the SRC International scandal. He is teasing the nation and he knows that the longer he delays his admission to Sungei Buloh, the more confused and weary we become.

Waiting for him to enter prison is like the cancer patient awaiting treatment. After several postponements, the cancer will have spread and nothing can be done to save the patient.

Najib has been tried and sentenced. To the ordinary man in the street, many think that it is an error of judgment that he was not jailed immediately. They believe that he can always lodge his appeal from prison. They are fearful of the damage that he has now inflicted on society.

There is a distinct decline in morals and ethics in public life, when kings and CEOs give Najib faces. These so-called learned and enlightened individuals treat Najib as if he has done no wrong. This is a stain on our society. Is this how they want the world to view the Malay? Someone who lacks integrity, is devoid of principle and has no value?

Najib is a disgrace to decent law-abiding Malaysians. He has a corroding influence on society. The palace advisors are at fault for giving the wrong advice to the king. Are they blind? Their failure has incurred the wrath of the rakyat. Najib is a common thief who has robbed our children of their futures. The advisors are guilty of a dereliction of duty.

From the time Mahiaddin Yassin staged his Sheraton Coup, he has failed to “Save Malaysia” despite his promise.

Today, the Sultan of Johor is furious that his state is treated like an “anak tiri” (step-child) despite Ismail’s insistence that no one will be forgotten in “Keluarga Malaysia”.

Twenty-eight months since Sheraton, the country is falling apart.

Three months ago, one simple image showed Malaysians a taste of what’s to come. It’s a photograph of the victory line-up at the Umno-Baru headquarters in Johor, when the results of the state election were announced.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Moments before the photo was taken, the Umno-Baru president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was frantically searching for one person among the crowd.

When he spotted him, he grabbed the PM, Ismail Sabri, by the elbow and edged him out of the way, before yanking the convicted felon, Najib, to the front of the stage.

Now, three months later, PN and Bersatu MPs anxiously concede in private that as much as Ismail Sabri’s supporters don’t want to have to admit it, Najib will return as PM because Ismail is so weak.

Despite Ismail’s dysfunctional administration, there is a pathetic lack of a functioning opposition.

Despite all the hype about giving the youth the chance to shape the future of the nation, Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim refuses to vacate his position – and is still clinging on to hope that he will occupy the PM’s seat.

Anwar Ibrahim

The hope and promise of May 2018 ended with everyone, Harapan MPs included, hanging on to power. They failed to deliver.

Under normal circumstances, with a very weak government, the Opposition should be able to take over, but not this time.

There is an ugly mood in the air because Ismail Sabri has failed the nation.

The rumblings of discontent are growing louder. Sabah, Sarawak, and now Johor have threatened secession. It won’t be long before others follow suit.

Many of us suspected that the day would come, when PAS, Jakim and the Perlis mufti would openly defy the royal houses. We didn’t think it would be over a dance festival.

The irony is that all this while, PAS and Umno-Baru said that only they could protect Malay rights and defend Islam. Today, they are directly responsible for denigrating Islam in the eyes of many people, including the Muslims, as well as causing deep divisions among the rakyat.

The buck stops with the prime minister! Get a grip, IsmailSabri, or go!

WRITER – MARIAM MOKHTAR

.