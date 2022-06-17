OF PURE TREACHERY & ABJECT SPINELESSNESS – EVEN AS AZMIN DECLARES HIS PRINCIPLES IDENTICAL TO BERSATU, A PARTY KNOWN FOR POLITICAL TRAITORS & FROGS – SOURCES FROM ANWAR’S PARTY REVEAL AZMIN MET WITH PKR TOP BRASS JUST DAYS AGO, IRONICALLY AT SHERATON AGAIN – INDEED, IF MUHYIDDIN WERE FOOLISH ENOUGH TO TRUST AZMIN – AND PAKATAN ITS ‘TIN KOSONG’ CHIEF ANWAR – THEY’LL BOTH BE ASKING FOR IT

International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali met two emissaries from PKR recently amid speculation about his future in Bersatu.

This was according to top PKR officials who spoke to Malaysiakini on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said the meeting took place on Wednesday (June 15) – ironically enough at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“It went on for about an hour… There was Azmin and two representatives from PKR,” said one source.

Malaysiakini reached out to Azmin’s office last night for comment. At the time of writing, there was no direct response.

However, he issued a statement this morning thanking Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for having faith in him and reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

Azmin’s loyalty to Bersatu came under the spotlight after his former ally Zuraida Kamaruddin quit the party to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) last month.

Anwar’s role

According to sources, the meeting between Azmin and the PKR emissaries allegedly involved the allegiance of MPs loyal to Azmin.

Sources also indicated that he was “trying to buy some sort of insurance” for his political survival.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, according to sources, was aware of the meeting. Attempts to seek comment from Anwar’s office on the matter were unsuccessful.

Asked if Anwar was considering taking back Azmin into PKR or at least cooperating with the latter, sources said it was uncertain for now.

One source noted that Anwar has a history of reconciling with opponents.

“If (Anwar) can forgive (Dr) Mahathir (Mohamad) then what else is impossible in politics?” asked the source rhetorically.

Following the 2018 general election, Anwar and Azmin suffered a spectacular falling out.

Azmin, then PKR’s deputy president, defected to Bersatu in February 2020 during the “Sheraton Move” – so named because of a dinner party at the Sheraton hotel to celebrate the birth of a new political alignment to oust the Pakatan Harapan government.

MKINI

.