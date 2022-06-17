Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali has reiterated his commitment to the party he embraced two years ago.

This comes as Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin publicly dismissed suggestions that Azmin and Batu Pahat MP Rashid Hasnon were planning to quit the party.

In a statement today, Azmin thanked Muhyiddin for the latter’s confidence and trust.

“Bersatu has the Malay and bumiputera identity at its core to protect Malays and Islam. However, as a forward-looking political platform, Bersatu also embraces the reality that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

“Bersatu has shown courage through a paradigm shift by amending its constitution to celebrate multiculturalism.

“I wish to state that Bersatu’s ideals and principles are part of my identity. I will continue to work with all Bersatu members for a clean and transparent government that has integrity and is committed to good governance for the good of all Malaysians,” he said.

The senior minister in charge of international trade and industry began his political career in Umno before joining Parti Keadilan Nasional in 1998. In two decades, he rose up the PKR ranks and eventually became the party’s deputy president.

After falling out with PKR president and former mentor Anwar Ibrahim, Azmin defected in February 2020 to side with Bersatu.

Nine other MPs defected from PKR along with Azmin. Collectively, this group was known at the time as the “G10”.

This group included Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin who last month quit Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia. This gave rise to speculation that other “G10” MPs will follow suit. MKINI

