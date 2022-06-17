In a statement, the Bersatu supreme council member described that the ideals and principles of the party and his own are the same, and would continue to work with other party members to build a clean, transparent and would put the people first.

“I want to assert that the idealism and principles of Bersatu’s struggle is who I am.

“We will continue to work together with every member of Bersatu to put in a place a government that is clean, transparent, committed to the principles of good governance and the fight for social justice for the common prosperity of all,” he said.

However, things in the Bersatu camp have come into rough waters, with the recent resignation of Zuraida — who was also a Bersatu supreme council member — on May 26 to join the fledgling party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

On June 14, Muhyiddin came out strongly denying that Azmin and Datuk Rashid Hasnon are planning to leave the party in the wake of Zuraida’s departure.

He rubbished the rumours, saying that he has regular chats with Azmin about the party and its future. MALAY MAIL

