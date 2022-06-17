IMAGINE THIS! – MALAYSIA STILL MOVING BACKWARDS – THE ‘BRAINWASHING’ GETS WORSE WITH GENERATION AFTER GENERATION OF YOUTHS SUCKED INTO ‘REGRESSIVE INTERPRETATION OF ISLAM’ – EVEN NOW AS HUMANS PREPARE TO LAND ON MARS, 44% OF MALAY YOUTHS STRONGLY AGREE WOMEN SHOULD NOT WORK IF THEIR HUSBANDS DISALLOW IT – WHILE 57% BELIEVE A WOMAN CANNOT BE PM

Of 1,216 Muslim youth surveyed, 486 strongly agree that women should not work if their husbands disallow the act.

CONSERVATIVE thinking and a one-sided interpretation of Islam have impeded efforts to lift the role of women as leaders in Malaysia, said an activist.

“The problem is we do not teach our children in schools (religious schools) that men and women are equal, that women can become leaders, and that history has shown that women can lead,” she told a forum yesterday.

“There is a story about Queen Sheba (Puteri Balqis), who was a great leader, in the Quran. But the story about her leadership is not highlighted or told; any story of hers told is one-sided (male-oriented version).”

SIS and Merdeka Centre interviewed 1,216 Muslim youth for a survey of women’s role in society, she added.

“Almost half of the respondents somewhat agree that men make better political leaders than women.

“A total of 44%, or 486 individuals, strongly agree that women should not work if their husbands disallow the act.

“In our society, a pious woman is misinterpreted as an obedient woman, but piety should not be tied to obedience. The obedient wife narrative must be debunked.

“On whether women can become the prime minister, 57%, or 694 respondents, believe women cannot be the head of government.”

Nurhuda said the Islamisation efforts supported by many groups, including government-backed organisations, have downgraded the women’s status in Malaysia.

“We can start by teaching our children that women can be as good as men, but do teachers have the capability to grasp the notion that women can be as good as men?

“This one-sided narrative has to stop, the bias misogynist of Islam has to stop. It is time for us to have a female mufti or ulama (religious leader) in our community.”

Nurhuda was speaking at the Malaysian Muslim Youth’s Perspective on Politics, Economy, Social Life and the Role of Islam event organised by SIS and Merdeka Centre.

The survey involved youth aged 15 to 25 nationwide and was conducted between October 2021 and January 2022.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.