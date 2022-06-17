MALAYS MUST STOP BACKING RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS – MUSLIM GROUP BLAMES HADI & PAS FOR USING ISLAM FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES – BUT IT’S EASIER SAID THAN DONE – BETTER TO BAN POLITICAL PARTIES FROM BEING RELIGION-BASED – POLITICS IS ABOUT GRABBING POWER & STAYING IN POWER – RELIGION IS ABOUT FAITH & A WHOLESOME, BALANCED LIFESTYLE

Komuniti Muslim Universal project officer Hisham Muhaimi says PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang misused religion for political purposes when he urged Muslims to protest against ICERD in a rally to safe guard Islam against ‘Western colonialism’.

RIGHT-WING religious groups backed by state religious bodies were behind “state-sponsored discrimination” against minority groups, a progressive Muslim group said.

Speaking at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Komuniti Muslim Universal project officer Hisham Muhaimi also chided PAS for fuelling religious tension in the country.

“Not too long ago, in Kedah, a group of vigilantes, claiming to be defenders of Islam, went into cheap hotels in the state to conduct their own raids, taking those who were suspected of committing ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) to the cemetery as punishment.

“This created intolerance which opened doors for moral vigilante groups to police people when they have no right or authority to do so,” he said, referring to Skuad Badar, a group in Sg Petani who raided several budget hotels in the district looking to arrest Muslim couples.

Hisham was speaking at the Malaysian Muslim Youths’ Perspective on Politics, Economy, Social Life and the Role of Islam event organised by Merdeka Centre and Sisters in Islam (SIS).

On PAS, Hisham said party president Abdul Hadi Awang was responsible for misusing religion for political purposes.

Citing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) rally, Hisham said that Hadi had come up with an edict urging Muslims to protest in a rally to safeguard Islam from “Western colonialism”.

“What was used by Hadi in urging people to go out and reject ICERD was dangerous,” he added.

It was not the first time Hadi had used a fatwa (edict) for political purposes. In the 80s, he had called Umno ‘kafir’ (non-believers) for rejecting Islam, he said.

Hisham also said the country must reconstruct its education system.

“We claim to be multicultural, multi-ethnic, but we only celebrate diversity when it comes to food, ignoring the real issues,” he added. TMI

Regressive interpretation of Islam weighs Muslim women down, says activist

Of 1,216 Muslim youth surveyed, 486 strongly agree that women should not work if their husbands disallow the act. – EPA pic, June 17, 2022.

CONSERVATIVE thinking and a one-sided interpretation of Islam have impeded efforts to lift the role of women as leaders in Malaysia, said an activist.

Sisters in Islam (SIS) outreach and empowerment programme officer Nurhuda Ramli said due to this backward way of thinking – supported by many men-dominated religious groups – youth refuse to accept that they can play a bigger role in society. “The problem is we do not teach our children in schools (religious schools) that men and women are equal, that women can become leaders, and that history has shown that women can lead,” she told a forum yesterday. “There is a story about Queen Sheba (Puteri Balqis), who was a great leader, in the Quran. But the story about her leadership is not highlighted or told; any story of hers told is one-sided (male-oriented version).” SIS and Merdeka Centre interviewed 1,216 Muslim youth for a survey of women’s role in society, she added. “Almost half of the respondents somewhat agree that men make better political leaders than women. “A total of 44%, or 486 individuals, strongly agree that women should not work if their husbands disallow the act. “In our society, a pious woman is misinterpreted as an obedient woman, but piety should not be tied to obedience. The obedient wife narrative must be debunked. “On whether women can become the prime minister, 57%, or 694 respondents, believe women cannot be the head of government.” Nurhuda said the Islamisation efforts supported by many groups, including government-backed organisations, have downgraded the women’s status in Malaysia. “We can start by teaching our children that women can be as good as men, but do teachers have the capability to grasp the notion that women can be as good as men? “This one-sided narrative has to stop, the bias misogynist of Islam has to stop. It is time for us to have a female mufti or ulama (religious leader) in our community.” Nurhuda was speaking at the Malaysian Muslim Youth’s Perspective on Politics, Economy, Social Life and the Role of Islam event organised by SIS and Merdeka Centre. The survey involved youth aged 15 to 25 nationwide and was conducted between October 2021 and January 2022. TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.