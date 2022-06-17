AFTER TAKING THE NATION FOR A RIDE, CONVICTED THIEF EX-PM NAJIB STILL GETS A PHOTO-OP MRT JOYRIDE – TO HELP REHABILITATE HIS IMAGE – THANKS TO THE POLITICS OF FEUDALISM, PATRONAGE & ‘IF I SCRATCH HIS BACK, MAYBE HE WILL SCRATCH MINE TOO’ – STILL FULL OF MONEY & DRIPPING WITH ‘DIAMONDS’, SURELY THEY CAN QUEUE & PAY FOR THEIR OWN TICKETS!

Najib and family given sneak preview of Putrajaya MRT before launch

BobbyO: Only in this nation do VVIP convicted criminals get invited to palaces, for a preview of a MRT launch, opening of restaurants and even allowed to campaign for a political party.

What examples are we setting for our future generation? That corruption is accepted? That ‘cash is king’ and ethics and integrity are no more the norms?

How have we come to this? Are we not supposed to leave behind a legacy for our future generation that honesty and hard work is the way to go?

We are destroying our very own nation’s destiny by hacking away at the pillars that hold this nation together.

It is we ourselves who are responsible for making sure that what our forefathers fought for remains intact so that our children and grandchildren can lift this nation to the next level.

OrangePanther1466: This is further evidence of the existence of a “deep state” where civil servants remain loyal to a party or person and not to the current government in power. Their motivation could be money, greed and past favours done.

A convicted felon given the honour to ride a new line ahead of even Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a slap in the face of those in power in Putrajaya.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is demonstrating to all that he still runs the show and the PM is powerless. It is a very sad state of affairs as it reflects badly on the values and ethos that those in the corridors of power espouse.

Most of all, it reflects badly on the party which boasts of three million members and champions the cause of the race. They seem impotent to address their wayward leaders and steer the party back to its former glory.

OCT: This is too much. Does anyone ever think that Najib and his family will ever take an MRT train? There is no reason to treat him as a VVIP when Najib has taken Malaysia for a ride.

There must be a limit to the government in showering Najib and family with accolades and privileges.

Don’t take the rakyat as fools. The rakyat will come back to haunt the government in the next general elections (GE). This is not the way a good government should conduct itself.

B Lee: How can someone with an ongoing trial, perhaps waiting to be sent to prison, be given the first run of the Putrajaya MRT line? Who does Najib think he is?

Gosh, it is unbelievable. What is he trying to prove? Telling the world that he is still running the country?

If anyone is entitled to the first run, it should be the prime minister and the transport minister.

Moontime: Najib is just reinforcing the sneaking suspicion that people with good ‘cables’ can escape the law.

Indeed, we can see for ourselves, that certain VIPs get preferential treatment despite having been declared bankrupt, sentenced to jail and slapped with a hefty fine to boot.

This country is a lost cause, damaged beyond repair unless we elect a new government and make things right.

Sun: Can Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and the MCA explain why this honour was given to a convicted felon? MCA cannot cut the umbilical cord linking it to this corrupt politician?

MCA jumped to take credit for abolishing the mandatory death sentence. Can it now claim credit for this dubious act as well?

Vent: While I’m still reeling from the surreality of this joyride, I must say there is a certain karmic irony to it.

On the first joyride Najib was apparently “accompanied by his wife Rosmah Mansor to test out the second phase of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line”.

Just too bad for us, I guess, that it didn’t take them all the way to their possible soon-to-be residential quarters in Sungai Buloh (at least 12 years for him).

MRT joyride: Najib expressed interest, we obliged – CEO

George Lourdesamy: Next time, when other convicted criminals, including the thieves who operate on MRT trains, express an interest for a preview ride on new lines, the MRT Corp will oblige them?

This is a blatant abuse of power and preferential treatment by a government-linked company. Does the MRT Corp condones crimes?

It shows to what levels the rot has set in this country. Obviously, corruption and crimes are now good virtues.

MerdekaMerdekaMerdeka: MRT Corp CEO Mohd Zarif Hashim, are you on Najib’s payroll or the government’s payroll?

Basic convention and protocol should tell you that you could have at the least waited for the PM (or those representing the government of the day) to complete their official ride on the MRT before anyone else.

So if any rakyat had tweeted that they would love to have a ride on the new MRT line, you would have obliged them too?

Sun: Indeed, if others had tweeted they wanted a ride, would you oblige them? They are law-abiding citizens, have no convictions for fraud or money laundering, and they pay their taxes in time.

A piece of advice to Zarif: Next time you want to do someone a favour, use your money, not taxpayers’ funds.

MS: It was a Facebook post which got the ball rolling and this ex-Sapura man did what friends do.

Now, is it clear why Najib was pushing for a bailout of the mismanaged company? It is “you help me, I help you” all over again.

Rupert16: Should have taken him and his family to Sungai Buloh prison for a sneak preview of his possible new home. MKINI

Millions flowed into Najib’s personal account, banker tells court

CLOSE to US$670 million (RM2.95 billion) was transferred to Najib Razak’s personal bank account in a span of three years from an individual and several companies, a senior bank official told the court in the ongoing 1MDB trial today.

Wedani Senen, AmBank’s Swift unit manager, told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that all the funds, through five different transactions, were transferred to an AmPrivate Banking account with the number ending ‘694’, belonging to the former prime minister. Wedani, the trial’s 29th prosecution witness, said US$20 million came from an individual known as Prince Faisal Turkey Bandar Al Saud in two different transactions dated February 24, 2011, and June 14, 2011. She said that two more transactions of close to US$30 million were transferred from Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited, a shell company owned and controlled by one Eric Tan. A total of US$4,999,988 and US$24,999,988 were transferred to Najib’s ‘694’ account on October 30, 2012, and November 19, 2012, respectively. Both Prince Faisal and Eric Tan were trusted associates of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low. She also said that US$620 million was transferred by Tanore Finance Corporation to the Pekan MP’s personal account on March 22, 2013. Wedani said there were 12 transactions involving funds transferred to Najib’s two Amprivate Banking accounts with the number ending ‘694’ and ‘880’. However, due to time constraints, Wedani was only able to read out the above-mentioned five transactions. She will continue reading her statement on Monday. In this trial’s opening statement, lead public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said that the former prime minister had employed an ‘elaborate charade’ to divert hundreds of millions of dollars to his personal bank account. He said that Najib had used his position as chairman of the state-owned 1MDB board of advisers, prime minister, and minister of finance “to exert influence over the board of 1MDB to carry out certain abnormal transactions with undue haste”. The former Federal Court judge said Najib took steps to evade justice and interfered with the course of the investigation into the case. Najib is standing trial for corruption over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1MDB funds. He faces 25 charges, four of abuse of power and 21 of money laundering, allegedly committed between 2011 and 2013. TMI

