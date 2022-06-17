JOHOR SULTAN ISSUES A VERY SERIOUS WARNING – ‘DON’T FORCE US TO LEAVE’ MALAYSIA – JOHOR MAY BE ‘MORE DEVELOPED IF IT STOOD ON ITS OWN FEET’

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has urged the federal government to give more allocation to the state, saying that every year almost RM13 billion of federal revenue is collected from Johor.

Describing Johor as a key contributor to the national economy he warned the federal government that the state should not be treated as a stepchild, forcing it to leave Malaysia.

“I call on the federal government to immediately fulfil its promise to upgrade the North-South Highway to six lanes and the Senai-Desaru Highway to four lanes entirely.

“Look also at the condition of the federal roads that are damaged and with potholes, for example, the Johor Bahru-Mersing road that endangers road users,” the sultan said in a statement today.

He also expressed sadness over the condition of federal buildings that are not well maintained such as the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Sultan Ismail Hospital and the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

He said Johor would possibly be more developed if it stood on its own feet.

“Don’t let the people of Johor be forced to leave Malaysia,” he added.

Pulau Batu Puteh

The Johor ruler was also disappointed with the decision during the tenure of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2018 to drop a review application for the Pulau Batu Puteh case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“All parties must remember the state powers enacted in the Tanah Malay Federation Treaty 1948 and 1957. Don’t make decisions as you wish.

“The prime minister at that time had made his own decision after he ordered the attorney-general to take a break and when the cabinet had not yet been formed.

“The Johor government was also not referred to at all, while the decision involves the land and sovereignty of the state of Johor,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

Earlier today it was announced that the sultan will be taking a break from his royal duties.

He has appointed Crown Prince Tunku Ismail as regent to fill in his stead.

“The Johor crown prince has been appointed regent.

“I want to rest for a while starting today,” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.