NON-MALAYS WILL NOT STAND FOR IT – BETRAY & BACKSTAB THEM ONCE & THEY’LL NEVER WORK WITH YOU AGAIN – FOR BETTER OR WORSE, GUAN ENG & DAP ARE SPOT ON TO INSIST ‘IT’S FINAL’ – ‘WE WILL NOT TAKE THE WIN-AT-ALL COSTS APPROACH. WE ARE TAKING A STAND AGAINST THE POLITICS OF TREACHERY & BETRAYAL. WE ARE PREPARED TO FACE THE CONSEQUENCES BY NOT SACRIFICING OUR INTEGRITY & PRINCIPLES ON THIS MATTER’ – AND WHILE AT IT, DAP SHOULD NOT FORGET ITS OWN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WHO TRIED TO FORGE A ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ PLAN WITH ZAHID & NAJIB!

Business, Politics | June 17, 2022 9:11 am by | 0 Comments

It’s final, DAP not working with traitors for GE15, says Guan Eng

DAP will not take the win-at-all-costs approach, according to party chairman Lim Guan Eng. 

PETALING JAYA: DAP is refusing to budge from its stand of spurning any proposal to cooperate with parties or individuals whose betrayal of Pakatan Harapan led to the coalition’s fall from power in 2020.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said nothing would sway the party from its position although he understood that some quarters believed all opposition parties needed to cooperate to defeat Barisan Nasional in the coming general election.

“How can DAP work with individuals who worked with Najib Razak to cause the PH government to fall? It will be the same as working with Barisan Nasional.”

COMULUT ANWAR NAJIB DAN ZAHID - UMNO Baru

Last Tuesday, analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said PH would have no choice but to cooperate with other opposition parties to ensure victory in GE15.

Lim said many DAP supporters would not be able to accept the idea of PH working with certain leaders from the opposition, especially the ones who used racial and religious arguments when planning the Sheraton Move.

“These leaders are highly capable of using the same reasons if the need arises to stay in power after GE15. It will be impossible to work with them again,” he said.

Asked if he agreed with Azmi that it would be political suicide for PH to fight BN and Perikatan Nasional at the same time, he said: “We are taking a stand against the politics of treachery and betrayal. We are prepared to face the consequences by not sacrificing our integrity and principles on this matter.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle