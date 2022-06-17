PETALING JAYA: DAP is refusing to budge from its stand of spurning any proposal to cooperate with parties or individuals whose betrayal of Pakatan Harapan led to the coalition’s fall from power in 2020.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said nothing would sway the party from its position although he understood that some quarters believed all opposition parties needed to cooperate to defeat Barisan Nasional in the coming general election.

“We will not take the win-at-all-costs approach, which means working with people who had no compunction or sense of justice when taking part in the Sheraton Move,” he told FMT.

“How can DAP work with individuals who worked with Najib Razak to cause the PH government to fall? It will be the same as working with Barisan Nasional.”

Last Tuesday, analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said PH would have no choice but to cooperate with other opposition parties to ensure victory in GE15.

Lim said many DAP supporters would not be able to accept the idea of PH working with certain leaders from the opposition, especially the ones who used racial and religious arguments when planning the Sheraton Move.

“These leaders are highly capable of using the same reasons if the need arises to stay in power after GE15. It will be impossible to work with them again,” he said.

Asked if he agreed with Azmi that it would be political suicide for PH to fight BN and Perikatan Nasional at the same time, he said: “We are taking a stand against the politics of treachery and betrayal. We are prepared to face the consequences by not sacrificing our integrity and principles on this matter.”

