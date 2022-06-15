WHY DOES A TYCOON LIKE LEE KIM YEW WANT TO SACRIFICE HIS DIGNITY BY MEETING WITH WEE KA SIONG, OF ALL PEOPLE!

Tycoon to meet Wee over MCA suspension for campaigning with Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Tycoon Lee Kim Yew will be meeting MCA president Wee Ka Siong to discuss his one-year suspension from the party for campaigning with Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad before the Johor state elections.

In a statement, Lee said that MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon will help arrange his meeting with Wee.

He added that he disagreed with MCA’s decision to suspend him and would be making an official appeal to its central committee.

According to the suspension letter, Lee violated the party’s code of conduct by “supporting or working for the opposition in any capacity” as well as “participating in or supporting any activities organised by the opposition”.

Tycoon Lee Kim Yew (right) with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a campaign stop for the Johor state elections in March. Tycoon Lee Kim Yew (right) with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a campaign stop for the Johor state elections in March. On March 3, it was reported that Lee had campaigned with Mahathir in Ayer Hitam, where he urged the Chinese community to vote for Pejuang in the Johor state elections.

Lee, who is Country Heights executive chairman, also took a jab at former prime minister Najib Razak, warning members of the community against mixing with “people convicted by the courts”.

Lee’s suspension took effect from June 7, and he has 14 days to make his appeal.

