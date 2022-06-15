NEXT, ‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN & DEPUTY SPEAKER RASHID HASNON TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN, EXIT BERSATU? – NOT TRUE, INSISTS AN INCREASINGLY DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN – BUT THE TEST CASE WILL BE ZURAIDA – IF ISMAIL SABRI RETAINS HER AS MINISTER AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S DEMANDS – THEN ODDS ARE HIGH, AZMIN & RASHID WILL LEAD AN ‘EX-PKR FROG’ EXODUS INTO ZURAIDA’S PBM AS ISMAIL WILL ALSO RETAIN THEIR POSTS – BUT HOW WOULD MUHYIDDIN REACT THEN?
Azmin, Rashid not leaving Bersatu, says Muhyiddin
BERSATU president Muhyiddin Yassin has rubbished claims that International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon are planning to quit the party.
The former prime minister said he frequently meets both members and the issue of exiting the party was never brought up.
“Why didn’t they say that all will quit Bersatu? That is not true. I frequently meet Azmin and we talk about the future, (but) never about leaving the party,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.
“Rashid, too. I last met him at a Hari Raya event and we talked about only food. The rumours are not true.”
Zuraida is now Parti Bangsa Malaysia president designate.
The plantation industries and commodities minister said she is willing to resign from the cabinet.
On whether a Bersatu MP will take over the ministerial post, Muhyiddin said he believes the prime minister will pick someone from the party.
“I have told the prime minister and he will see me after meeting Zuraida. Our stand is clear, the ministry belongs to Bersatu; it is our quota.
“The prime minister has the final say, but we will submit names.”
