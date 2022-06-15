BERSATU president Muhyiddin Yassin has rubbished claims that International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon are planning to quit the party.

The former prime minister said he frequently meets both members and the issue of exiting the party was never brought up.

“Why didn’t they say that all will quit Bersatu? That is not true. I frequently meet Azmin and we talk about the future, (but) never about leaving the party,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

“Rashid, too. I last met him at a Hari Raya event and we talked about only food. The rumours are not true.”

Rumours have been swirling on social media that Azmin and other ex-PKR lawmakers who joined Bersatu during the Sheraton Move will depart from the party, after Zuraida Kamaruddin left on May 26.

Zuraida is now Parti Bangsa Malaysia president designate.

The plantation industries and commodities minister said she is willing to resign from the cabinet.

On whether a Bersatu MP will take over the ministerial post, Muhyiddin said he believes the prime minister will pick someone from the party.

“I have told the prime minister and he will see me after meeting Zuraida. Our stand is clear, the ministry belongs to Bersatu; it is our quota.

“The prime minister has the final say, but we will submit names.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

