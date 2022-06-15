BOMBSHELL – POPE FRANCIS, WHILE PRAISING ‘BRAVE UKRAINE’, NOW ACKNOWLEDGES THE WAR WAS ‘PROVOKED’ – REVEALS CONCERNS NATO ‘BARKING AT THE GATES OF RUSSIA’ IN A WAY THAT COULD LEAD TO WAR – EVEN AS ZELENSKY STARTS TO REBUKE U.S. & THE WEST – ‘NO JUSTIFICATION FOR DELAYING WEAPONS’ – INDEED, ‘KISS & RUN’ BIDEN & THE WEST OWE THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE BIG TIME

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there is no justification for delaying these weapons as Russian forces continue to ravage Severodonetsk and inflict ‘painful losses’ in Kharkiv.

Pope Francis praises ‘brave’ Ukrainians and decries the ‘cruelty’ of Russian troops, but says the situation is not black and white.

Pope Francis has made new remarks on the war in Ukraine, praising “brave” Ukrainians for fighting for survival but also suggesting the situation was not black and white and that the war was “perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented”.

In the text of a conversation he had last month with the editors of a Catholic journal published on Tuesday, the pope took a new series of swipes at Russia for its actions in Ukraine, saying its troops were brutal, cruel and ferocious, and that the invasion violated a country’s right to self-determination.

Pope Frances condemned “the ferocity, the cruelty of Russian troops”; said “we must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved”; and included the arms industry among the factors that provide incentives for war.

“It is also true that the Russians thought it would all be over in a week. But they miscalculated. They encountered a brave people, a people who are struggling to survive and who have a history of struggle,” he said in the transcript of the conversation, published by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

“This is what moves us: to see such heroism. I would really like to emphasise this point, the heroism of the Ukrainian people. What is before our eyes is a situation of world war, global interests, arms sales and geopolitical appropriation, which is martyring a heroic people,” he said.

Not ‘pro-Putin’

In his conversation with the Jesuit editors, Francis said that several months before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his forces into Ukraine, the pontiff had met with a head of state who expressed concern that NATO was “barking at the gates of Russia” in a way that could lead to war.

Francis then said, in his own words: “We do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented”.

Asking himself rhetorically if that made him “pro-Putin”, he said: “No, I am not. It would be simplistic and wrong to say such a thing”.

Francis also noted Russia’s “monstrous” use of Chechen and Syrian mercenaries in Ukraine.

