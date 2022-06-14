JOHOR TO REVERT TO SATURDAY-SUNDAY REST DAYS? – IT DEPENDS ON THE SULTAN – BUT IF IT HAPPENS, IT’S GREAT NEWS FOR JOHOR’S ECONOMY, PINCHED BY COVID-19

Johor reverting to Saturday-Sunday rest days? MB says matter under review

JOHOR BARU: Johor is looking at the possibility of reviewing its rest days, which currently fall on Friday and Saturday, says Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He added that he has been listening to the grouses coming from the people about the differences on rest days for government and private bodies.

“The state government will review this matter so that parents and their children are able to have a rest on the same days.

“I will announce the matter soon after finding the right step in solving this issue,” he said at the Persada International Convention Centre here on Tuesday (June 14).

In 2013, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar had declared the change of the state’s rest days to Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

The change of weekend has been imposed in the state since Jan 1, 2014.

Besides Johor, states such as Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu also have Friday and Saturday as their off days.

ANN

