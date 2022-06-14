UMNO SERVES NEW GE15 ULTIMATUM ON HAPLESS ISMAIL SABRI – MAKE SURE YOU CALL FOR POLLS RIGHT AFTER ‘WOW FACTOR’ BUDGET IN OCTOBER – YET MAT HASAN IS REALLY LESS SMART THAN HE LOOKS – UMNO NO.2 INSISTS THEIR PARTY NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ‘SHERATON MOVE’ – BUT PAKATAN GOVT FELL DUE TO MAHATHIR’S RESIGNATION & MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – YET THESE ARE EXACTLY THE KEY SALVOS IN SHERATON MOVE, WITH UMNO & PAS RUSHING IN TO SHORE UP THE VULTURE HOUSE NOW KNOWN AS PN GOVT

GE15 best after budget, but ‘wow factor’ a must, says Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan says he previously thought that March or June would have been suitable for GE15 following BN’s strong wins in the Melaka and Johor state elections.PETALING JAYA: The best time to hold the next general election (GE15) would be right after the tabling of the annual budget in October, though it must have the “wow factor”, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said this was necessary as the 2023 budget represented the work of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is from Barisan Nasional.

“It’s fine to hold it (GE15) before the budget, too, that’s not a problem. (However), that means no (political) ‘mileage’,” he said in a Utusan Malaysia report.

Mohamad said he previously thought that March or June would have been suitable for GE15 following BN’s strong wins in the Melaka and Johor state elections and previous by-elections.

He also noted that the opposition suffered a heavy defeat in the Sarawak polls in December.

“However, we understand because the party and the government are two different entities. For the party, this is our wishlist. But for the government and prime minister, they have other considerations, including the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakatan Harapan, which ends on July 31.”

Mohamad, who is the assemblyman for Rantau in Negeri Sembilan, also said the opposition’s “big tent” would not be able to form a stable government since their motive was simply to topple BN.

He said PH used to have such a “big tent” when it was in Putrajaya, but could only hold on to power for 22 months.

“Don’t misunderstand, we’re not the ones who toppled PH,” he said. “People say the PH government fell because of the Sheraton Move, but no, it fell because Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and Muhyiddin Yassin staged a mutiny.”

