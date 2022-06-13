ISMAIL SABRI NUDGES IDRIS AHMAD TO STAND DOWN ON BON ODORI? – ‘EMBRACE OPEN-MINDEDNESS ABOUT RELIGION & CULTURE,’ SAYS PM – BUT WASN’T ISMAIL THE RACIST UMNO MINISTER WHO YEARS AGO TRIGGERED THE LOW YAT RIOT – WOULD PAS’ IDRIS AHMAD BOTHER TO LISTEN TO HIM?

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to adopt the concept of ‘tasamuh’, an Arabic term meaning tolerance or open-mindedness.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the national Quran recital contest, he said there should be an attitude of acceptance and mutual respect for the various religions and cultures practised in the country.

He said the diversity of cultures and customs in Malaysia was a unique characteristic that should be celebrated, thus creating a peaceful and prosperous society.

“Any culture that is not against the Islamic faith can be accepted without any stigma and discrimination,” he said, adding that tasamuh was the main basis of uniting a multi-religious and multicultural society.

He also urged Muslims to benefit from technological advances that allowed them to easily read the Quran or listen to readings of the Quran.

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state had embraced a comprehensive approach to Islamic teachings which covers all aspects, including administration and education.

He said Islamic values were also nurtured consistently through various Quran-related programmes organised by the state government over the years.

“Johor is not regressive when it comes to defending Islam,” he said.

The Quran recital competition resumes after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 restrictions. The six-day event which began today features 110 participants, with 29 people in the recitation competition, and 81 in the memorisation contest. FMT

Idris ducks questions on sultan’s call to attend Bon Odori

HULU LANGAT: Religious affairs minister Idris Ahmad has refused to comment on whether he will be taking up the Sultan of Selangor’s call for him to attend the Bon Odori festival in Shah Alam. Idris, who on Tuesday had said Muslims should not take part in the annual summer festival, repeatedly refused to comment on the issue when asked by reporters. “I don’t want to prolong this Bon Odori issue,” he simply said. He also urged the media to ask him questions on issues other than the Bon Odori festival. Idris had said on Friday that the Bon Odori celebration was “influenced by elements of other religions”, following research by Jakim, the Islamic development department. On Wednesday, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is head of the Islamic religion in Selangor, told the state Islamic religious department (Jais) to allow the Bon Odori festival to proceed. Sultan Sharafuddin said he had attended Bon Odori several years ago and did not find it detrimental to the practice of the Islamic faith. He also instructed officials of Jais and Shah Alam City Council to attend Bon Odori to “see for themselves” what takes place at the festival. A day later, he called on Idris, who is also a PAS vice-president, to attend the festival to “understand the difference between religion and culture”. Sultan Sharafuddin said he did not want the minister to use Jakim to make “confusing and inaccurate statements which could negatively affect the image and reputation of the department”. Bon Odori, which is organised by the Japanese community in Malaysia, is making a return after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19. It will be held in Shah Alam on July 16 and in Penang on July 30. The festival showcases Japanese culture and includes drum performances and the Bon Odori dance. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.