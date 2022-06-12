KIM JONG-UN PRAISES PUTIN’S EFFORTS IN UKRAINE WAR – ‘YOU HAVE ACHIEVED GREAT SUCCESSES’ – EVEN AS McDONALD’S REOPENS IN RUSSIA UNDER NEW NAME ”VKUSNO & TOCHKA’ OR ‘TASTY AND THAT’S IT’
Kim Jong-un extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
SEOU (Bernama): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday expressed full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin despite international condemnation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Pyongyang’s state media.
The Russian people have “achieved great successes in accomplishing the just cause of defending the dignity and security of their country … while braving all sorts of challenges and hardships,” Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying in a message to Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
“The Korean people extend full support and encouragement to them,” he added.
Kim’s apparent reference to the attack against Ukraine as a “just cause” for defending Russia’s security is the latest sign that illustrates decades-old close bilateral ties between the two countries.
Pyongyang has recently stressed its close ties with Moscow despite growing criticism from the international community on the Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine.
Kim also expressed conviction that the friendly relations will continue to strengthen in all areas and in the “journey for defending the international justice and ensuring the global security.”
In 2019, Kim held his first summit with Putin in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok. – Bernama
‘Vkusno & tochka’: McDonald’s restaurants reopen in Russia under new name
(Reuters) -McDonald’s restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it”.
The new, post-war dawn for Russia’s fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. fast-food king turned its back on the country for ethical reasons over the invasion of Ukraine.
The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald’s first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia’s economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.
Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.
The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald’s interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald’s CEO in February, weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Paroev said the company would keep “affordable prices” but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term. reuters
BERNAMA / REUTERS
