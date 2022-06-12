POLITICAL UPHEAVAL IN SEPANG – ZAHID WANTS ‘FREQUENT VISITS’ BY ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB & ‘ADOPTED FATHER’ ZAMBRY – TO RECAPTURE HANIPA’S SEAT

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional must create a political upheaval to recapture the Sepang district at the next general election, coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid said BN possessed the potential to reclaim the district having previously held it until 2013. “The onus is on us to generate a political tsunami to cause an upset,” he said, Berita Harian reported.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said BN leaders and members in Sepang had to keep the interest of the district’s 170,000 voters at heart to stand any chance at reclaiming the seat.

He said there was big potential for victory if frequent visits were made by “Bossku” Najib Razak, the former prime minister, and the district’s “adopted father” Zambry Abd Kadir, who is chairman of Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad, which has its headquarters at KLIA, in Sepang.

The seat is currently held by Hanipa Maidin of Amanah, who was elected in May 2013. It was previously held by Zin Mohamed of Umno from 2004 to 2013. FMT

You’re welcome to ‘land’ in Sepang for GE15, Hanipa tells Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin has welcomed Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks that the coalition can recapture the seat at the next general election (GE15). In a Facebook post, the former deputy law minister thanked Zahid for visiting and showing interest in his constituency, adding that any party or coalition was free to contest the parliamentary seat. “On my part, I will not underestimate the strength of Umno-BN,” Hanipa said. “Pakatan Harapan, Amanah and I are underdogs when compared to Umno-BN, but this is all part of democracy.” Yesterday, Zahid, who is also Umno president, was reported to have said that BN must create a “political tsunami” to recapture the Sepang seat in GE15. He said BN has the potential to reclaim Sepang, after having lost the seat in GE13 in May 2013. “A BN victory is highly possible if frequent visits are made by Bossku and the constituency’s ‘adopted father’ Zambry Abd Kadir,” Zahid said. He was referring to former prime minister Najib Razak and the former Perak menteri besar, who is chairman of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, which has its headquarters in Sepang. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.