PETALING JAYA: PAS does not want the next general election (GE15) to be held this year as it fears losing many of the parliamentary seats it is currently holding, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The Bagan Datuk MP also rubbished PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims that only those who are power-hungry want GE15 to be held as soon as possible.

“Perhaps he (Hadi) is afraid that his party will win fewer than its existing 18 parliamentary seats,” Zahid told reporters after attending an Umno event at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Hadi described Umno as power-hungry for wanting to have the GE15 despite the people facing a multitude of economic problems at the moment.

The Marang MP said he has repeatedly stated that other matters are more important, such as the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

GE15 must be held no later than mid-September 2023, that is, within 60 days after the current Parliament’s term automatically dissolves on July 16 next year.

However, Umno has been insisting to have it as soon as possible, following the momentum it gained from its victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

PAS, however, has maintained that GE15 should only be held after the current Parliament runs its full course of five years.

On June 1, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised that he would not delay calling for GE15 once Barisan Nasional is ready. FMT

