TURMOIL BREWS AGAIN IN INFIGHTING UMNO – AS ZAHID ANNOUNCES BN CANDIDATES ‘NEED NOT NECESSARILY’ BE DIVISIONAL LEADERS – DID HE MEAN UMNO’S ASYRAF & MCA’S TI LIAN KER, WHO SHARED THE STAGE WITH HIM – SURELY HE CAN’T MEAN AHMAD MASLAN, WHO IS ONE OF NAJIB’S STAUNCHEST ALLIES?

No guarantee BN divisional leaders will be fielded in GE15, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The divisional leaders in Barisan Nasional (BN) will not be automatic choices as candidates in the next general election (GE15), says its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the coalition was moving away from past practices and would bring in fresh and young faces in a bid to attract the youths who have become a formidable force in elections.

“Candidates for GE15 need not necessarily be office-bearers in divisions.

“They may be on this stage, too,” he said.

Among others, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker were with him on the stage.

“I will not give priority to office-bearers in the division when deciding on the candidates,” Zahid said at an event.

He also said it was the right time to hold GE15 as the support of young voters has returned to BN, based on the results of the state elections held in Sarawak, Melaka, and Johor.

“With this, the BN formula of bringing in new faces and young people as candidates will most likely be used in GE15.

“In the recent state elections, we saw that many young voters had opted for BN candidates.

“In Melaka, new candidates comprised 87% while it was 70% in Johor. Since the youths have returned to us (BN), it’s time to hold GE15,” he said.

GE15 must be held by September 2023.

