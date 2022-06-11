‘PLAY SAFE’ ISMAIL SABRI TO KEEP ZURAIDA, THE SECOND MOST UNPOPULAR POLITICIAN AFTER AZMIN, AS MINISTER? – BUT HOW SAFE IS THAT, REALLY?

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob appears to be in a dilemma as he is unable to name a candidate to replace Zuraida Kamaruddin as the new plantation industries and commodities minister two weeks after she quit Bersatu.

He said the Ampang MP will remain a minister until he has a discussion with her.

For the record, both Ismail Sabri and Zuraida were on working trips to Japan and Turkey respectively last week.

When contacted, political analysts explained why the prime minister may be reluctant to make a decision.

This is because he needs the support of all parties, including Bersatu, which controls 31 parliamentary seats, BN (41 seats), as well as Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), the new party which now has three MPs after approving Zuraida’s membership application.

Ismail Sabri risks being overthrown, just like his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, if he makes a wrong decision, according to the analysts.

Political analyst Phoon Wing Keong believes Ismail Sabri may continue to keep Zuraida in the cabinet until the next general election.

“If he removes Zuraida, there will be a dispute on how to fill the vacancy left by her. Umno will protest if the ministerial post is given to Bersatu. Ismail Sabri cannot answer his party if it is not given to Umno.

“He risks losing support by removing Zuraida from his cabinet too. Therefore, he may remain status quo for the time being,” Phoon said.

On the other hand, there is no rush for Ismail Sabri to deal with the matter as fresh polls are looming, he added.

Play-safe politics

Concurring, Universiti Malaya Centre for Democracy and Elections (Umcedel) research fellow Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Ismail Sabri has no intention to remove her even if Bersatu demanded the ministerial post.

“He doesn’t want to worsen the political situation. He may risk provoking Umno and PBM by entertaining Bersatu’s demand and this may lead to a conflict and a vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

“Fostering good ties with Zuraida and her party can avoid a bigger political crisis.

“He is well aware that some in Bersatu, namely allies linked to (Bersatu supreme council member) Azmin (Ali) can pose a threat to his premiership (if he removes Zuraida).

“No doubt he is very comfortable with his play-safe politics to retain his power as the prime minister while avoiding creating a new political enemy,” Awang Azman said.

Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali

However, he cautioned about far-reaching repercussions if Ismail Sabri made a decision that does not sit well with Bersatu while also eroding his support within Umno.

Meanwhile, Council of Professors senior fellow and political analyst Jeniri Amir opined that the best way to mitigate the situation is to appoint a Bersatu minister to replace Zuraida since it is the “Bersatu quota” as claimed by its president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Ismail Sabri is playing time on the right decision to be made, but he cannot sit on it. He has to make a decision.

“Whatever it is, he has to play a careful balancing game in Parliament, otherwise he will create tension which he can’t afford. After all, there are only a few months to go before a general election is called,” he said.

Jeniri added that Umno, by pushing for the cabinet position, aims to weaken its splinter party, Bersatu.

MKINI

.