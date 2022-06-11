JAWATAN KOSONG : Pembantu (Assistant) Penjual Tiket Mesti Ada Kelayakan Bachelor’s Degree. Habis Budak SPM Nak Kerja Apa?

I have said many times that the increased Minimum Wage of RM1,500 is a disaster for the economy. RM1,500 is already approaching what fresh graduates can earn in the private sector – the real private sector, not the fake GLC “private sector”.

As a result of which the 70,000 – 100,000 or more unemployed university graduates will be grabbing for even Minimum Wage jobs which are paying RM1,500.

So what will happen to the SPM leavers? If the university graduates start grabbing the RM1,500 Minimum Wage jobs, then what sort of jobs will be left for the SPM leavers?



And the employers (aka the job market) will catch up on this very quickly. The job market knows that university graduates are paid less than RM2,000 a month. I believe fresh university graduates are paid anything between RM1,200 – RM1.800.

That is already close to the Minimum Wage level of RM1,500. So why not hire a better qualified university graduate (who has few job opportunities anyway) to fill Minimum Wage positions?

In the following job ad it does not mention what is the salary offered. But the job is for a ‘Reservation & Ticketing Assistant’. Pembantu Penjual Tiket.

Do you really need four years of study at a university to be a ‘Reservation & Ticketing Assistant’ (Pembantu Penjual Tiket)?



When there are so few employment opportunities in the economy, when job growth is so slow and you keep increasing the Minimum Wage and you keep producing a few hundred thousand university graduates every year, what will happen is that the SPM holders (who form the bulk of the workforce) will be forced out of the Minimum Wage jobs by the university graduates. The university graduates will be grabbing all the Minimum Wage type jobs. Like Reservation and Ticketing Assistant (Pembantu Penjual Tiket).

As you can see above – it is already happening.



Why not raise the Minimum Wage even more – lets say to RM3,000 per month? Then the job market will insist that the Pembantu Pembancuh Kopi and the Pembantu Pencuci Tandas must have a Master’s degree plus a four year Bachelors degree.

The SPM boys can become professional Mat Lajaks.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

