FIRE-POKING BIDEN NOW SET TO ANGER ISRAEL BY RE-OPENING A DE-FACTO CONSULATE FOR PALESTININANS IN JERUSALEM – BUT IS HE SO CONCERNED ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS OR JUST DESPERATE TO GET COSY WITH THE MIDDLE EAST AGAIN AS U.S.-RUSSIA ‘OIL WAR’ INTENSIFIES?

Biden administration overrules Trump policy on Palestinians

The Biden administration announced a dramatic yet partial reversal of Donald Trump’s closure of the consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem by opening a “U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs” in the city.

Biden’s move is viewed by some as rewarding the Palestinian leadership after a wave of terrorism during which two Palestinians wielding an ax and knife murdered three Israelis in the town of Elad in May.

The previous month, Raad Hazem, a 28-year-old Palestinian gunman from Jenin, killed three people and wounded six others in a crowded bar in Tel Aviv.

A prominent former Trump official sees the upgrade of the Palestinian Affairs Unit, until now part of the embassy to Israel, as a setback for the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We had a consul-general in West Jerusalem for decades dedicated to Palestinian affairs, which meant Palestinians had to cross into West Jerusalem for any consular affairs related to the United States,” Victoria Coates, a former deputy national security adviser for the Middle East and North Africa under Trump, told Fox News Digital.

“Since 2018, their affairs have been handled by a proper U.S. Embassy, which also happens to be in West Jerusalem. This unnecessary change with the Palestinians will only prolong the stalemate between them and Israel and will not bring us any closer to peace than the old ConGen [consulate-general] did [before Trump].”

Israel’s former Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also weighed in.

“The Biden administration is reverting to past failed practices,” Danon told Fox News Digital. “Although the announced changes are essentially bureaucratic in nature, with amendments to names and reporting lines, it is the symbolism of the move which hits home for some. It signals an upgrade in relations with the possibility of more fruitless promises to come.

“The Abraham Accords moved beyond broken paradigms and looked for new solutions,” added Danon, who is also chairman of World Likud. “This new path has been astoundingly successful. It is perhaps time for the current U.S. administration to cast aside past failed policies and look to set new, sound strategy.”

The Trump administration helped to negotiate groundbreaking agreements to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The Israeli government vehemently opposes a reopening of the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem because it would undercut the holy city as the undivided capital of Israel. Jerusalem proposes that the U.S. open its Palestinian consulate in Ramallah, the headquarters of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestine Authority.

Fox News Digital sent a press query to the U.S. State Department Thursday for comment but had not received a response before publication.

“Having been unable to force upon Israel their plan to open a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, this is a transparent attempt by the Biden administration to go round the back door, with a de facto consulate in clear attempt to water down the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Arsen Ostrovsky, an Israeli human rights attorney and chairman and CEO of the International Legal Forum, told Fox News Digital.

“The move, a direct challenge to Israel’s sovereignty, which potentially might also breach the Jerusalem Embassy Act, will only reward Palestinian intransigence and violence, as we have seen in the past months.”

The U.S. Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and calls for it to remain an undivided city.

The diplomatic upgrade means Palestinians will deal directly with the State Department in Washington rather than first go through the American ambassador to Israel.

The department has renamed the Palestinian Affairs Unit the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs. In a statement, the office, now independent of the Jerusalem embassy, said the change was meant to “strengthen our diplomatic reporting and public diplomacy engagement,” according to the Associated Press.

“We felt that it was important to reintroduce separate reporting lines to Washington on Israeli and Palestinian issues by our respective teams on the ground that focus on these issues,” according to the statement, which also said the U.S. was reinstating a system in place for decades before Trump’s decision.

But it falls short of Biden administration pledges — and Palestinian demands — for the U.S. to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which for decades functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians. – The Associated Press contributed to this report. – FOX NEWS

Analysts say the deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel is invisible and will not be given as a trophy to Biden

Israel’s excitement and expectations are heightened as Israel’s reports suggest that it is approaching establishing relations with Saudi Arabia, a Gulf nation that has never maintained formal relations with the Jewish state. I am. Moving in the innermost political world of the kingdom, he says he has seen major changes in Israel’s perceptions, “its influence, contributions and challenges.”

However, Riyadh also emphasizes that it is far from a normalization arrangement. Riyadh reiterates that progress in establishing relations with Israel is based on improving Israel’s own relations with Palestinians. Al Ibrahim even says his country has given the Israeli government a list of requests, including a request to consider their rights and borders. He also urged Jerusalem officials to protect the Islamic sanctuary in Jerusalem.

These petitions are deaf. Since March, tensions between Israeli security forces and Palestinians have been cultivated over alleged Israeli violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Temple Mount, the third holy place for Muslims. Meanwhile, Israeli troops injured dozens of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, allegedly due to the collapse of public order. Many others have been detained or arrested, causing anger around the world. According to Al Ibrahim, these images have not been overlooked in the kingdom.

Major obstacles to peace But Israel is not the only obstacle to progress. Another obstacle to trading, analysts say, is the United States, a key driver of normalization. When President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021, he began to rethink US foreign policy. a-against Saudi Arabia. Weapon trading has been reviewed. Alleged human rights abuses were scrutinized and swayed by Riyadh authorities. Security concerns such as the threat of Houthi rebels in Yemen and Iran’s nuclear deal were dismissed, but the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February and the subsequent western boycott of Russian energy led to crude oil The shortage was felt worldwide. Washington was forced to appease the Saudis who were demons in the not-so-long past.

As part of those efforts, Biden refused to speak to Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and the Oval Office proposed calling the Crown Prince. The Biden administration is currently trying to arrange an official trip to the kingdom, but so far no agreement has been reached with the Saudi side. While Washington is still considering, Riyadh-I think-it’s already decided which approach to take. – Saudi Arabia – Sputnik International

