SHOW OF CONFIDENCE GE15 WON’T BE HELD THIS YEAR? – BERSATU’S POWERFUL MINISTER HAMZAH, WHO’S ALSO A CLOSE ALLY OF PM ISMAIL SABRI, SAYS BERSATU TO HOLD AGM FROM NOV 12-13

Bersatu to hold AGM from Nov 12-13

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) from Nov 12-13, said party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the annual party branch meetings had been set to be held from Aug 19 to Sept 18, division meetings from Oct 8-9 and the wing general assemblies from Nov 10-11.

He said the decision was made at the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) meeting yesterday chaired by party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Hamzah, the MPT meeting also decided that the election at branch level would be postponed to another date, which would not be more than 18 months from the date the election should have been held.

“The MPT also unanimously agreed to appoint Tan Sri Radzi Sheikh Ahmad as a new member of MPT,” he said in a statement today.

