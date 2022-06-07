‘CASH IS KING’ ZAFRUL NOT WELCOME EVEN BY UMNO GRASSROOTS IN KUALA SELANGOR – ‘WE HAVE BEEN WORKING HARD SINCE 2018, AND NOW HE COMES HERE AFTER WE HAVE DONE ALL THE WORK’

Focus on your job, not Kuala Selangor, Tengku Zafrul told

FINANCE minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz should focus on his job and the economy and not try to woo voters in Kuala Selangor, said Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.

His comments come after Tengku Zafrul over the weekend announced that he will be “adopting” the district.

Khaled said Putrajaya should instead address issues like the surging food and commodity prices, recurring traffic congestions and LRT delays.

He added that passports take weeks to be renewed and thousands wait in long lines at the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

“Barisan Nasional is also responsible for all of this as it is part of the government. The prime minister is facing attacks due to negligence by ministers in carrying out their responsibilities,” he wrote on Facebook today.

“It is unfair to blame the prime minister when ministers should step up to the plate and show leadership.

“However, for the finance minister, his priority appears to be Kuala Selangor.”

Tengku Zafrul is allegedly eyeing the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat and has attended several high profile activities in the district.

He created a stir on Saturday, when he said he will be “adopting” the district.

The senator hosted the Majlis Kenduri Rakyat in Puncak Alam yesterday, where he said his ministry is “adopting” Kuala Selangor and help spur its development.

“Personally, I am a little sentimental about the Kuala Selangor district,” he told the audience, as quoted by Bernama.

“There are many local potentials that can be developed and highlighted.”

His announcement also received flak from DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who said the “adoption” is an abuse of authority.

“I have been an MP since 2008 and never heard of any federal ministry ‘adopting’ a district.

“A ministry should be making policies and delivering services nationwide, not just for a locality.”

Tengku Zafrul has also irked local Umno leaders with his activities in the district.

Kuala Selangor Umno chief Jahaya Ibrahim said these activities are “disruptive” to the grassroots machinery there.

The finance minister is taking advantage of Umno’s restored popularity to stake a claim for the seat, he added.

“We have been working hard since 2018, and now he comes here after we have done all the work,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

The Kuala Selangor seat is held by Amanah’s Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The ex-health minister first won the seat under PAS in 2008, but lost it to Barisan Nasional in 2013.

He reclaimed the seat in 2018, defeating Umno’s Irmohizam Ibrahim and PAS’ Mohd Fakaruddin Ismail with a 8,498-vote majority. TMI

Tengku Zafrul’s presence in Kuala Selangor upsets local Umno leaders