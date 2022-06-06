POOR MALAYSIA, TRAPPED IN THE HANDS OF GOONS & EMPTY VESSELS! – BICKER OVER GE15 RAGES ON – NAZRI, WHO PREVIOUSLY SAID HE WON’T DEFEND HIS SEAT, NOW SAYS HE’LL WIN HANDSOMELY IF GE15 HELD SOON IN SPAT WITH NUR JAZLAN – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR, PERHAPS FEARFUL THAT DAP PRODDING MIGHT JUST PUSH ISMAIL SABRI INTO SNAP POLLS, TELLS ANTHONY LOKE TO SHUT UP

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s maverick politician Nazri Aziz has hit back at Nur Jazlan Mohamed after the Johor Umno deputy chief questioned if Nazri was “afraid” he may lose his seat if the 15th general election (GE15) were to be held early.

In his retort, Nazri said he was not afraid of an early GE15 as he knew it would be easier for him to retain his Padang Rengas parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2004.

He told FMT that Nur Jazlan’s criticisms were “illogical” and that he did not want to stoop as low as the former Pulai MP.

“He says I don’t want GE15 to be held earlier because I’m afraid. In GE14, Umno was at its lowest (in prestige) in the eyes of the people, but I dared to defend my seat and I won with an even bigger majority.

"If now is the best time to hold GE15, (by right) I should win handsomely. So, why should I be afraid?"

Nazri maintained that he wanted GE15 to be put off until Parliament’s current term expired next year in view of the rising cost of living faced by Malaysians.

Pointing out that it would cost nearly RM1 billion to hold the next general election, he said these funds would be better off spent on helping the people tide over the tough times.

Yesterday, Nur Jazlan slammed Nazri, Ketereh MP Annuar Musa and Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman for refusing to support the party’s push for an early general election.

The Johor Umno leader described the trio as “cowards” who just wanted to safeguard their seats and questioned if they were afraid of defeat and losing their salaries as MPs in GE15.

