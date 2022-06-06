CLUELESS ISMAIL SABRI GETS A ROYAL TONGUE-LASHING – ADDRESS CONFIDENCE DEFICIT IN MALAYSIA’S ABILITY, KING SAYS IN BIRTHDAY SPEECH – THINK LONG TERM & TACKLE FOOD SECURITY CRISIS IMMEDIATELY

Confidence deficit in country’s ability must be addressed, says the King

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah says that any deficit of confidence in the country’s ability must be addressed soon to enable the country to rise again on the world stage.

His Majesty said it was important to realise that the country needed a stable government, apart from being supported by an efficient, transparent, integrity, business-friendly and people-friendly service delivery system and governance.

“In order to boost economic growth and make the country a major investment option in the region, it demands the understanding and sacrifice of all parties to create a stable and sustainable political landscape.

“I really hope that all political issues can be resolved immediately in order to prevent the country from falling into a confidence deficit that could affect the country’s image and future,” His Majesty said when gracing the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (June 6).

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude that the country recorded improvements in economic growth last year.

His Majesty said the matter was achieved through an effective health management strategy and political understanding so that the country could resume taking steps to achieve the development agenda.

“The Covid-19 situation has also improved. The country has now entered the transition to the endemic phase, I am very happy to see my subjects from various races and religions more positive in their daily affairs,” His Majesty said.

His Majesty also welcomed the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, which is seen as capable of generating and reviving the country’s economy.

“This move was implemented after my government balanced its health management strategy, compared with before.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said to ensure the survival and resilience of the economy post-Covid-19 pandemic, the government should continue wisely and take opportunities by exploring various new and innovative strategies.

In conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday, a total of 1,021 individuals are conferred federal awards, honours and medals this year. A total of 45 individuals received their respective medals and awards at the investiture ceremony today. – Bernama

King: Think long-term

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the government and all parties, regardless of political beliefs, to formulate a long-term plan to bring the country back to the pinnacle of success in the post-pandemic era.

Sultan Abdullah said in order to face future challenges in the post-pandemic era, the country’s management needs to have a plan that covers various sectors and aspects of life.

“At the same time, the people should also play a role in supporting the noble efforts of the government, while continuing to strive to face any challenge. The country’s recovery requires a close symbiosis between the government and my subjects.

“Unity and togetherness in a society with diverse backgrounds is actually a recipe and strength in shaping national aspirations. It is a pillar of the nation’s prosperity and contributes to peace and stability,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Abdullah said this in his royal address in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration today. His Majesty’s speech was also broadcast live on local television last night.

His Majesty said the economic sector and the people’s daily lives have also seen a recovery since the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, 2022, and he was thankful that the improving Covid-19 situation has allowed the people to again enjoy their daily routines which were adversely affected by the pandemic.

According to Sultan Abdullah, it was not an easy feat to steer the country out of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, His Majesty calls on Malaysians to work together in close unity towards building a glorious Malaysia, Bernama reported.

Sultan Abdullah said the country’s desired recovery and revival were unlikely to become a reality if the people were divided and failed to create a landscape of stability.

“As Malaysians, we all need to work together and shoulder our respective responsibilities, as the saying goes, ke bukit sama didaki, ke lurah sama dituruni (together we climb a hill, together we descend the valley),” said His Majesty.

His Majesty also urged the people to continue to support the government’s efforts and policies, so that the programmes introduced can be enjoyed by everyone.

Sultan Abdullah also called on the country’s leaders and members of the civil service to continue to serve wholeheartedly in ensuring that the socio-economy of his subjects continues to be protected and assisted for their well-being.

His Majesty also expressed his happiness in seeing people from various races and religions celebrating the arrival of the first day of Syawal with great joy and happiness.

Apart from that, Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed their appreciation to all who conveyed their well-wishes and prayers, which are his source of strength to continue to reign fairly and justly.

Their Majesties also congratulated the national athletes for their achievements in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, recently.

Also, His Majesty thanked the government, members of the administration, civil servants and members of the security forces for contributing to the well-being of the country. ANN

King: Food security crisis needs to be addressed immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: The food security crisis needs to be addressed immediately, says Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty also decreed that a long-term plan must be drawn up to strengthen food security and ensure thatthe cost of living is at an appropriate level.

“I hope that my government and leaders at all levels address the survival problems that plague some of my subjects, including the high cost of living as well as rising industrial and food commodity prices.

“My advice is, don’t let there be seeds of dispute every time the country is faced with food security problems and the rising cost of living. We should all focus on helping to restore the welfare of the people.

“An attitude such as ‘bila sudah merah, kapur salahkan kunyit dan kunyit salahkan kapur’ (blaming each other when the thing goes wrong) will not be able to help and defend the fate of my subjects who are facing various challenges,” said His Majesty.

He said this when gracing the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at Istana Negara on Monday (June 6).

The King also advised Malaysians to play a role by cultivating frugality and spending prudently.

His Majesty also praised the initiatives to strengthen social protection implemented by the government, including the Keluarga Malaysia hardcore poverty eradication programme.

The King expressed high hopes that the programme can achieve its target of eliminating the hardcore poor by 2025.

“Leaders are those who ‘condong yang akan menongkat, bagai rebah yang akan menegak’ (provide support to the people facing challenges).

“Leaders are the backbone of the people’s hopes. The people’s happiness and hardship are the reflections that must be borne by every leader,” he added.

His Majesty also thanked all members of the administration, civil servants, members of the security forces and healthcare workers who had given their devotion to the country.

The King advised the people to continue to practice personal healthcare to create a conducive and safe environment.

His Majesty also congratulated the 1,021 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals this year and hoped the award would inject a new spirit to continue to serve the community and the country.

“I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong pray that Malaysia and my beloved subjects will always be under the protection and grace of Allah as well as peaceful, prosperous and united under His protection,” he said. – Bernama

ANN / BERNAMA

