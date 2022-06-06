SIT DOWN & SHADDUP, YOU’RE JUST LUCKY TO ESCAPE 1MDB FALLOUT – NUR JAZLAN MINCES NO WORDS WITH NAZIR – IN SIGN THAT NAJIB IS NOT GOING TO LET HIS BABY BROTHER STAND IN THE WAY OF HIS DESPERATE FIGHT TO STAY OUT OF ‘SUNGAI BULOH’

Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed has told Nazir Abdul Razak to leave the MACC alone.

This came after the former banker, who is the younger brother of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, said he would introduce a “shoot to kill” anti-graft policy if he were in power.

“He (Nazir) should sit down and keep quiet because he is the individual who was given the opportunity to become a corporate figure under the BN government which was rejected by the people in 2018.

“He was also embroiled in the 1MDB case but he was not charged by the Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional government.

“Just let the MACC carry out its duties without any interruption,” Jazlan told Malaysiakini.

Jazlan s a former Public Accounts Committee chairperson and was once a deputy home minister.

Amnesty for past crimes

While attending an event at the KL World Trade Centre on Friday, Nazir was asked a hypothetical question about the country’s systemic problems, including corruption.

He pointed to a method introduced by Hong Kong back in the 1970s to address rampant corruption in the port city then, where its government offered amnesty to offences pre-1977 but adopted a strong approach against future violations.

“The second thing I would want to address is corruption, how to break corruption (in this country). There is a model in Hong Kong in the 1970s. They overhauled the system, offered amnesty, and shoot to kill,” Nazir had said.

He added that amnesty for past crimes might be possible if they were “nothing serious”.

