CAUGHT SPYING, U.S. DEPUTY SHERIFFS AUSTRALIA & CANADA TURN CRY-BABIES – AS CHINA UPS THE ANTE ON THEIR DOUBLE-STANDARDS – FINALLY BREAKING SILENCE, BEIJING TELLS WHY CHINESE JET ‘HARASSED’ AUSSIE & CANADIAN SPY PLANES – INDEED, IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT, GET OUT OF THE KITCHEN!

After complaints from the Canadian Air Force, now Australia has similarly complained how a pilot of Chinese fighter jet carrying out a dangerous manoeuvre near one of its spy aircraft over the South China Sea. Only this time, the Chinese pilot did not show his middle finger. But it was dangerous enough for Australia to say it has threatened the safety of its aircraft and crew.

In an incident on May 26, a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft was flying over the South China Sea when it was suddenly intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter jet. The Chinese aircraft flew very close to the side of the Aussie spy plane, before it released “flares” – a brief burst of bright flame used to counter an infrared “heat-seeking” surface-to-air missile or air-to-air missile.

The J-16 then accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8A, settling in front of the Aussie spy plane at very close distance. The Chinese jet then released a bundle of “chaff” – an anti-radar device which contained small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8A aircraft. Chaff is active decoy used to confuse incoming missile, allowing the aircraft to escape.

Most military aircraft and warships have chaff dispensing systems for self-defense. Chaff is actually a cluster of tiny, thin pieces of aluminum or zinc, metallic glass fiber or plastic. When dispensed in large quantities from aircraft, it forms a cloud that temporarily hides the aircraft from radar detection as it reflect radar signals. When sucked into an aircraft engine, it might damage the blades.

Even though the P-8A Poseidon spy aircraft can operate on only one of its two engines, the drama has forced it to return to base, effectively ending its mission – prematurely. Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said – “Quite obviously this is very dangerous” – while insisting that the Aussie surveillance aircraft was conducting “routine maritime surveillance activity” in international airspace.

While it appears the stunt performed by China is quite effective in disrupting spying missions of the U.S. and its allies in the region, Australia isn’t impressed. Canberra said it had “for decades undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region” and “does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said – “We are concerned about this incident. This was not safe, what occurred, and we’ve made appropriate representations to the Chinese government expressing our concern at this”. The complaints come just days after Canada revealed how its surveillance plane have been intercepted “dangerously” by China.

In its complaint lodged on Wednesday (June 1), the Canadian Armed Forces accused Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets of approaching and “harassing” the Canadian surveillance CP-140 Aurora plane between April 26 and May 26. The Chinese jets repeatedly buzzed Canadian plane and had flown dangerously and unprofessionally.

The Canadian Forces said Chinese fighter jets frequently fly as close as 20 to 100 feet from the Canadian plane – so close that Canadian pilots can make eye contact with the Chinese pilots. But that was not the only tensions in the air. Sometimes, Canadian pilots have complained, the Chinese pilots could be seen showing “middle finger”.

The complaint dated June 1 said – “In these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms. These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF personnel at risk. In some instances, the RCAF aircrew felt sufficiently at risk that they had to quickly modify their own flight path in order to increase separation and avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft.”

Sources in the Canadian government told Global News that the close-quarters intercepts happened approximately 60 times since Christmas, with over two dozen categorized as dangerous. Confirming the incidents, Canada’s Department of National Defence has expressed concerns over the increasing frequency of such dangerous manoeuvre in the skies above the Asia-Pacific region.

Like Australia, the Canadian pilots felt the risk was too high that they had to quickly modify their own flight path in order to increase separation and avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft. Ottawa has sent multiple complaints through diplomatic channel to Beijing, but China did not bother to respond and has simply ignored them.

But after complaints by Canada and Australia, the mouth piece of Beijing – Global Times – has responded. In truth, it says it was Canada who had provoked China by sending its spy plane more than 8,000 kilometres to the East China Sea to conduct reconnaissance missions on China under the pretext of enforcing the sanctions under “Operation Neon” on North Korea.

Therefore, the Chinese fighter jets had responded legitimately and within their rights in dealing with the Canadian military aircraft. It was Canada that made dangerous move of trying to violate China’s airspace. Global Times has accused Canada of hypocrisy when it sees its provocation on China as legitimate, but sees China’s legitimate defensive measures as a provocation.

Likewise, the Australian P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been accused of behaving like the Canadian CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane – conducting close-in reconnaissance and made provocative moves on China. Therefore, the Chinese fighter jet was forced to act in defence before the Australian P-8A could enter or breach the Chinese airspace.

In respond to Aussie complaints that the Chinese jet had used flares and chaff, Global Times has quoted Chinese military expert’s argument that it is possible that the Australian P-8A Poseidon used its jamming pod to lose the Chinese aircraft – triggering the Chinese aircraft self-defense system to automatically release the flares and chaff.

Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, has lectured the West to stop complaining when they are at the receiving end. For instance, in February, when China sent two warships – Type 052D destroyer “Hefei“ and Type 071 amphibious ship “Jinggangshan” – to deliver aid to Tonga and the Solomon Islands, they had to sail through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia.

But the Chinese Navy knew that the Australian military would not let them pass by without some sort of surveillance or tracking. As expected, a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft to spy on the Chinese ships. The Boeing-made military surveillance plane was designed to operate in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. But the Chinese warships were ready with a simple retaliation option – laser beam.

Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison went ballistic, demanding Beijing to explain the “dangerous” and “reckless” act of using a laser to “illuminate” the Australian Poseidon. The United States’ “deputy sheriff” in the Asia-Pacific region has even demanded a full investigation over the laser incident, after releasing photographs of the Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia’s north coast.

However, Beijing has defended its action. As if telling the Morrison to stop crying like a baby in the game, China said Australia’s version of the story was half-baked at best. Beijing accused Canberra of dropping a Sonobuoy, a sonar device used to detect submarines, near the Chinese ships – suggesting that a submarine was escorting the Chinese vessels on its journey.

The Chinese defence ministry has similarly released its photos, accusing that it was the Australian who had demonstrated provocative behaviour when the Poseidon spy plane flew as close as 4 kilometres from the Chinese warships on February 17, 2022, forcing it to fire up the laser beam as a warning. Beijing had insisted that its vessels abided by international law.

When Australia sent spies planes for provocative reconnaissance near China in the South China Sea, it accused Chinese aircraft of risky interception. But when Chinese vessels sailed in international waters near Australia, the Australian aircraft made dangerous interception. That’s a double standard, said Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert.

There’s one simple solution if Canada or Australia, two members of the so-called Five Eyes, a group of five English speaking countries, want China to stop intercepting their military aircrafts. The solution is to stop sending surveillance aircraft to spy on the Chinese. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. You can’t expect polite interception when you constantly sneak on another country.

