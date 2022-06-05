ANOTHER FROG IS BORN – ‘OUR DOOR WAS STOLEN, OUR WINDOW WAS BOUGHT & EVEN OUR STAIRCASE IS IMPOSSIBLE TO CLIMB’ – SHAFIE NOT READY FOR ‘COALITION TALK’, TO FOCUS ON BEEFING UP PARTY – EVEN AS KUKUSAN REP LEAVES WARISAN

Shafie Apdal: Warisan not ready for coalition talk

KOTA KINABALU— Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal reiterated his plan to strengthen the party before making any decision to talk about coalition.

He said this when asked to comment on Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders’ recent statement saying that Warisan is distancing itself from the opposition coalition. “I already said this before, Warisan is currently strengthening its ‘house’ because our door was ‘stolen’, our window was ‘bought’ and even our staircase is impossible to climb. “So our focus now is to fix our house first, before making any visit to other people’s house,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday. Shafie also said although Warisan is not with PH anymore, but the party is still opposition and any issues regarding Sabah, it is always ready to work on it. “I have many experiences, more than 30 years with BN and six years with PH. Have been in many collaborations even with Mahathir, Najib, Pak Lah, Zahid, Muhyiddin, Anwar, Kit Siang, Guan Eng… but when the time comes, we might need our experiences to learn something and improve,” he added. When asked about former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s recent statement on his suggestion that all opposition parties needed to work together in a “big tent” without Anwar and Muhyiddin, Shafie also said he is not ready for it and will only focusing on his party. — Borneo Post

Kukusan rep Rina Jainal quits Warisan, joins Parti Harapan

KOTA KINABALU: Kukusan assemblyman Rina Jainal has quit Parti Warisan after five years with the party and will join Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

“I announce that I am quitting all positions, including as Warisan Women’s Youth wing (Wirawati) deputy youth chief and Kalabakan Wirawati chief. With a heavy heart, I also wish to announce that I quit Parti Warisan with immediate effect.

“I announce that I am joining Parti Harapan,” she said in a press conference here on Sunday (June 5).

Asked why she was joining Parti Harapan, which is not with the government and considered a small party, she said this was unplanned and is God’s will.

“I feel that Parti Harapan’s struggle since the leadership of the late Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin – and now Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah – is right and focuses fully on serving the people, especially in Tawau,” she said.

She said the decision was her own and wanted to focus on working for the people, not the political chaos and power struggles currently.

Rina said Warisan’s struggles and objectives were similar but Parti Harapan was more focussed.

Liew said Parti Harapan had handed in its application to join the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) coalition last month.

“We are attracted to GRS’ leadership and how its leaders do their job for the people and the state, and we hope we will be accepted into the fold,” he said.

Asked about the party’s plan for Rina, he said they are considering making her the party’s Women’s wing chief and deputy president if all leaders and members approve.

“The people’s representatives today have eyes and ears to see what is best for them and the rakyat,” he said when responding to questions on whether they anticipate more representatives or assemblymen will join his party.

He said Parti Harapan does not want to go around lobbying leaders to join them but to come to them sincerely instead.

“There is no use having 10 representatives who are not sincere and committed to serve the people.

“If we have one Rina who is focussed and gives her all for the people, it will be enough,” he said.

He asked party members and supporters to give Rina three months to prove herself.

With the general election nearing, he said Parti Harapan would not turn down any offers to stand in any seat when the time comes.

Warisan now has 18 assemblymen (including six nominated assemblymen) in the 79-seat Sabah assembly. ANN