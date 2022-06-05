ALL EYES ON CHINA’S FIRST WOMAN ASTRONATU LIU YANG, NOW AGED 44, AS SHE BLASTS OFF INTO SPACE AGAIN – ‘I CAN DO IT. WHEN I WAS ABOUT TO RETURN FROM THE FIRST MISSION, I STOPPED & TURNED AROUND TO SALUTE THE TIANGONG-1. AT THAT MOMENT, I TOLD MYSELF THAT I WOULD COME BACK’

Liu Yang during the Shenzhou-9 mission in 2012 (L) and the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022 (R). /CMG

On June 16, 2012, Liu Yang made history as the first Chinese female astronaut in space when she took part in the Shenzhou-9 mission. Almost a decade later, Liu is ready to board another spaceship on Sunday to continue the construction of China’s first space station.

The Shenzhou-9 mission was the country’s first on-orbit manual rendezvous and docking mission and lasted for 13 days. Liu monitored the docking of the spaceship and China’s first space lab Tiangong-1. She also conducted scientific experiments with two male taikonauts, Jing Haipeng and Liu Wang, marking a big step forward for China’s manned spaceflight undertaking.

In 2019 Liu was selected for another Chinese space mission, Shenzhou-14, along with taikonauts Chen Dong as the commander and first-timer Cai Xuzhe. The mission is scheduled to launch on Sunday at 10:44 a.m. (BJT) from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s northwest aboard a Long March-2F Y14 rocket.

