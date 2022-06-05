BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN TO PRESS THE BUTTON ON ISMAIL SABRI? – DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH, ‘PENGKHANIAT’ MUHYIDDIN WON’T BE ABLE TO SWING IT – EVEN IF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & ANTHONY LOKE ARE WILLING TO FOLLOW HIM – HIS OWN BERSATU MPs, NOW REPLETE WITH CUSHY BIG POSTS THAT COME WITH MASSIVE LARGESSE, WON’T!

A permanent twist in political trust

TRUST no one.

That’s the impression I got when reading about Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s revelation last Sunday that he had received a call from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin about forming a government.

“Muhyiddin called me two months ago. ‘Brother, I already have 119 MPs, I have already negotiated with brother Anwar, and I have negotiated with Anthony Loke.’ This is what he told me. ‘Without Warisan, I have already 119’,” Shafie said, referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“I said, ‘Tan Sri, you already have enough. I will not follow’,” he told the crowd at a Warisan meet-the-people gathering in Libaran parliamentary seat in Sandakan, Sabah.

So far, former prime minister Muhyiddin has kept silent over Shafie’s claim.

Muhyiddin’s Bersatu and the Perikatan Nasional coalition, of which he is chairman, is part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government. If Shafie’s claim is valid, Muhyiddin was plotting to overthrow Ismail Sabri’s government two months ago.

Shafie is not the only political leader who has claimed that Muhyiddin has ambitions to become prime minister again. Two months ago, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had rejected Muhyiddin’s cooperation proposal.

“Muhyiddin saw me; he wanted me to support him for his attempt to be prime minister once again,” he told a press conference on April 1.

Dr Mahathir said that he snubbed Muhyiddin’s proposal because he had been betrayed during his tenure as prime minister for 22 months during Pakatan Harapan’s term. “He (Muhyiddin) stabbed me in the back so I could (no longer) be prime minister,” he said.

The Langkawi MP referred to the February 2020 Sheraton Move that saw the collapse of the Pakatan government after several PKR MPs and Bersatu MPs, together with Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and other parties and independent MPs, supported Muhyiddin to be prime minister.

“This is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests,” American politician William Clay once famously said.

Indeed, the cynical Malaysian public perceives that most politicians only have a permanent interest in obtaining and holding onto power.

What Muhyiddin allegedly claimed is possible. Sheraton 2.0 could have happened.

Two months ago, Pakatan Harapan, consisting of PKR, DAP, Amanah and Upko, had 90 MPs while Bersatu had 32 MPs: 90 + 32 = 122, out of 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

But the alleged plot to overthrow the government, which Muhyiddin’s party is a part of, failed. If it had succeeded, Anwar or Muhyiddin could have become PM, or snap polls could have been called.

On why it failed, the probable answer is that the two leaders – brother Muhyiddin and brother Anwar – could not agree on their permanent interest, which is who should be prime minister.

In a recent interview with Utusan Malaysia, Dr Mahathir said his party would not work in a grand Opposition coalition with Pakatan Harapan if Anwar or Muhyiddin led it.

He described the PKR and Bersatu presidents as leaders with personal agendas and “tidak lurus” (dishonest).

Asked why he perceived the two as such, the Pejuang chairman only focused on the Port Dickson MP, saying, “Anwar does not have the support (to be prime minister) but he repeatedly claims (otherwise) because he wants to be prime minister”.

“It never happened. He does not have (the requisite) support,” he said.

Team Anwar countered with PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail saying that Anwar would have had majority support to be PM if Dr Mahathir had kept his promise to hand over the top post to Anwar after two years in power.

Even before 2018’s GE14, those who followed the take-no-prisoners fight in 1998 between Dr Mahathir, the then Prime Minister and Umno president, and Anwar, the then Deputy Prime Minister and deputy Umno president, knew that if Pakatan won the election, the two leaders would not trust each other to honour their promises.

On the day The Star ran the story on Shafie’s claim that Muhyiddin had told him he had 119 MPs, the king of Malaysian trolls, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, commented on the matter: “If it is true, in front, Pakatan signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) to support Ismail Sabri’s government. In front, Bersatu supported Ismail Sabri’s government. But behind, they quietly collected the support of MPs to bring down PM Ismail Sabri,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“If there is already support from 119 MPs, then Muhyiddin should immediately press the button (withdraw from Ismail Sabri’s government). Malu apa, Abah kau? (Where’s the shame, Abah),” challenged Najib, referring to Muhyiddin, who was called Abah (dad) during his tenure as prime minister.

The big question is can Muhyiddin press the button?

The Bersatu president is no longer prime minister, and can he trust that the Bersatu Cabinet cluster (those in Ismail Sabri’s government) will heed his call to quit the government?

It would be political karma if they don’t, as most of Umno’s cluster Cabinet did not want to quit the Muhyiddin government.

In politics, trust no one.

ANN

