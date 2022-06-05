DISSATISFIED WITH LATE FATHER’S WILL – MAN KILLS MUM, CHOPS UP HER BODY INTO 15 PARTS – THEN THROWS THEM INTO SEWAGE TANK

IPOH: A foul stench led police to the discovery of 15 pieces of cut-up body parts of an elderly woman, believed to have been killed by her own son, in a sewage tank at a house in Taman Kerian, Parit Buntar yesterday.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old suspect who is believed to have killed and mutilated her body due to dissatisfaction with the division of his late father’s estate.

Perak police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they rushed to the 68-year-old victim’s house after receiving a complaint of an unusually bad smell from the neighbours.

“An inspection at the back of the house later found body parts in the sewage tank which was covered with wooden planks,” he said when met by reporters at the Kinta district Malaysia Sports League programme at X Park Sunway City.

He said police had previously received a report from the victim’s daughter about her mother’s disappearance a few days ago.

“We believe that the suspect is suffering from mental problems and a remand application will be made today to assist in further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The victim lived alone with the suspect in the house for the past 12 years after her husband died and they were selling second-hand items.

Police also seized a machete, two knives and other items believed to have been used in the alleged murder.

He said the case was deemed solved with the arrest of the suspect and the investigation paper would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.