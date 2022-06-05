AND SO BE IT – PAKATAN SIGNS ITS OWN DEATH WARRANT – FOR REFUSING TO DUMP ITS LARGEST LIABILITY & SOURCE OF ITS WOES – ‘FORGET PEJUANG IF MAHATHIR CAN’T ACCEPT ANWAR,’ SAYS GUAN ENG – INDEED, PAKATAN NOW SURVIVES ON THE MERCY OF ISMAIL SABRI & HIS CABINET CLUSTER VS COURT CLUSTER TUSSLE

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan will not work with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang if the former prime minister refuses to accept opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim under the “big-tent” approach, DAP said.

The party’s chairman, Lim Guan Eng said the opposition coalition was prepared to negotiate with Pejuang ahead of the next general election (GE15) but will likely close its doors to such a prospect, following Mahathir’s remarks in a report published in Utusan Malaysia earlier today.

“Anwar leads PH, and if Mahathir refuses to work with PH because Anwar is its chairman, then there is no need for an alliance (with Pejuang). It is that simple,” he told FM T.

The “big-tent” approach championed by Anwar is aimed at getting all opposition parties under a single bloc to face Barisan Nasional (BN) at GE15.

This morning, Mahathir said his party will continue to reject working under a grand opposition coalition with PH if it is led by Anwar or Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, describing them as leaders with personal agendas.

Mahathir and Anwar have had a turbulent relationship with the latter, who was once considered a protege of the former prime minister being sacked from the Cabinet and Umno in 1998.

It followed allegations of sodomy and corruption against the then deputy prime minister and finance minister.

The duo, however, joined forces to topple Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election (GE14) in May 2018.

Last year, the Langkawi MP said he decided to work with Anwar despite his reservations as they both wanted to oust then prime minister Najib Razak.

Lim also dismissed Mahathir’s claim that it was Anwar’s push to become prime minister that had caused the PH government to collapse two years ago, saying it was unfair and false.

“The Sheraton Move, led by Muhyiddin and Azmin Ali is the main reason behind the collapse of the PH government. Mahathir should blame the traitors.”

The Sheraton Move in February 2020 saw BN, Bersatu, PAS, and a faction led by PKR’s then deputy president Azmin joining forces to topple the PH government.

This eventually led to Muhyiddin being appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

