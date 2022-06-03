MCA chief ‘dreaming’ to think Chinese votes back with BN, says Johor Amanah

The former Johor Opposition leader argued that Pakatan Harapan’s loss in the Johor state election was due to low voter turnout.

“PH and Amanah believe that the overall Chinese community still wants an administration that has integrity and not tainted by corruption.

“The results would have been different for PH if the voter turnout for the Johor state elections had been more than 70 per cent.

“So, what is Wee talking about? He must be dreaming if he says that a majority of the Chinese community in Johor are now supporting the BN coalition and MCA,” said Aminolhuda when contacted by Malay Mail today.

He was commenting on Wee’s claim at the BN convention for its 48th anniversary on Wednesday that PH’s alleged failure was due to not fulfilling its election promises and also because the voters have lost confidence in the Opposition coalition.

In Johor, Amanah is known to be a close ally to DAP in PH. The PAS splinter party have in the past 2018 general election managed to secure several Chinese majority areas in the state.

Aminolhuda said that except for Yong Peng, he believes that the Chinese community still wants a political coalition that is not tainted and free from baggage.

“In that respect, PH and its component parties are still relevant in championing the Chinese community in Johor.

“If MCA has truly succeeded in getting the Johor Chinese communities’ support, why are they not going to the ground to address the current economic hardships faced by Malaysians?

“As we know that high cost of essential goods, inflation and the weak ringgit have been affecting businesses, MCA should at least be pro-active in meeting the Chinese community to offer solutions,” he said.

Aminolhuda, who recently lost the Parit Yaani state seat, also pointed out that the MCA even gave its traditional state seats for Umno to contest in the recent state polls.

He claimed that MCA was afraid to contest in Parit Yaani, instead giving it to Umno to contest, proving that the Chinese-based party is not popular in certain areas of the state.

Aminolhuda said Wee needed to be more responsible when making statements.

Last Wednesday, Wee said BN had won 21 seats out of 28 seats in the Melaka state election and 40 out of 56 seats in the Johor state election, and claimed there are signs that the coalition is recovering from its plunge in 2018’s general election.

The Ayer Hitam MP gave an example of the Yong Peng state seat, which falls under the federal constituency of Ayer Hitam, has a major population of 58 per cent Chinese but MCA have managed to win it in the Johor state election.

However, despite Wee’s assertion, MCA only won four out of the 15 seats it contested in Johor.

In the previous 2018 general election, MCA was nearly wiped out after the party won only one federal seat in the Ayer Hitam federal constituency, which is Wee’s.

He managed to win the parliament seat by a razor thin majority of only 303 against his closest rival, DAP leader Liew Chin Tong.

MALAY MAIL

