AFTER SWISS FAILURE, ‘CUSHY POST’ NAZRI NOW EYES ENVOY TO AMERICA – ‘IT’S JUST SPECULATION RIGHT NOW. LET’S JUST WAIT’

Me as envoy to the US? Let’s just wait, says Nazri

PETALING JAYA: Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz has brushed off rumours that he is set to be appointed Malaysia’s ambassador to the US, dismissing it as mere speculation.

Nazri, a former law minister, said this rumour could be making its rounds because the Cabinet might have made a decision on the envoy’s post, though this was subject to Washington’s agreement.

“Until now, there has been no news. It’s just speculation right now. It’s pointless for me to say anything, so let’s just wait,” he told FMT.

In February, there were reports that Nazri will be appointed Malaysia’s new ambassador to the US.

He was previously linked to the post of ambassador to Switzerland, though this was reportedly turned down by the Swiss government.

The foreign ministry denied that Nazri was rejected by Switzerland, pointing out that the European nation did not allow sitting MPs to hold the post.

Nazri also reportedly said he turned down the post as he needed to relinquish his seat in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nazri, 68, started his career in politics in 1978 at the young age of 24 and went on to hold various prominent posts in the government and also Barisan Nasional, serving under three different prime ministers.

Aside from the law portfolio, he was entrepreneur development minister from 1999 to 2004 and tourism, arts and culture minister from 2013 to 2018. He also had a short stint as BN secretary-general.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.