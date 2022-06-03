Umno sec-gen insists not premature to force snap election now

KUALA LUMPUR— The 14th Malaysian Parliament was already nearing its final year, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said to reject views that calling the 15th general election now would be premature.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Pontian MP claimed Opposition parties were only against holding a snap election as they were currently weak.

“There’s no problem with dissolving Parliament now that Covid-19 is under control.

“Why should we listen to what the Opposition is saying when they don’t like general elections since they’re facing issues right now,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad told those asking when GE15 would be held to stop doing so as it was now imminent.

Some in Umno, such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, are applying pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election now, believing the coalition could regain full control of the federal government after losing this in the previous poll.

Ismail Sabri previously expressed reluctance to do so, citing rising inflation and other economic problems Malaysia was facing at the moment.

Other Umno leaders including Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz have backed the PM on the matter, saying now was a poor time to hold a general election.

MALAY MAIL

