BETS ARE ON ‘NO STAMINA’ ISMAIL SABRI WILL CAVE INTO PRESSURE FROM NAJIB-ZAHID TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT – AFTER ALL, ‘CAN ISMAIL GUARANTEE THERE WON’T BE INFLATION IN A YEAR’S TIME?’

PM can’t hold off pressure for GE15 for long, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: An analyst has speculated that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob may soon bow to pressure to call for an early general election.

Ismail would feel especially pressured if Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak were to give him an ultimatum, said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Fauzi told FMT that Ismail would be constrained by party loyalty and partisan interests.

“I see the prime minister eventually giving in to demands from his Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno compatriots as he depends on the coalition’s machinery to secure re-election in GE15,” he said.

Fauzi said Putrajaya’s agreement with Pakatan Harapan would “expire” at the end of next month.

But he also said Ismail would have to balance the diverse opinions of his Cabinet colleagues, some of whom are members of Bersatu and PAS.

“It would be culturally improper for him to ditch his Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies now when it was PN that gave him a chance to showcase his leadership abilities during the Covid-19 and MCO (movement control order) periods,” he said.

Fauzi was commenting on Najib’s recent warning of the risks of delaying GE15. The former prime minister said it could lead to another loss for BN.

Last Tuesday, Ismail was quoted as saying he would “wait for the right time” to call for an election. He referred to rises in food prices and other living costs.

Last March, he said he would not be rushed despite pressure from Umno following BN’s impressive win at the Johor election.

Another analyst, James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute, said Ismail might be reluctant to call for an early election for fear of being pushed out of the prime minister’s seat if Umno were to win.

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said Ismail could not simply brush off Najib’s call.

He said the rise in the cost of living was not an appropriate reason to delay GE15.

“Can you guarantee that there will be no inflation in a year’s time? No, you can’t. You won’t be able to reduce the cost of living within one year,” he said.

He said Ismail had to take various other factors into consideration and these included the division among the opposition parties and the need to sustain the momentum from BN’s victory in recent state elections.

