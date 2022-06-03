ANNUAR MUSA, WHO IN APRIL SAID ENDING MOU WOULD FREE ISMAIL SABRI’S HAND, NOW SAYS – ‘THERE IS NO EXPIRY DATE FOR MOU. WHAT WAS AGREED WAS GE15 CANNOT BE HELD BEFORE JULY 31’

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 Feb -- Setiausaha Agung UMNO Tan Sri Annuar Musa bercakap ketika sidang media selepas pertemuan khas di ibu pejabat UMNO di Pusat Dagangan Dunia Putra (PWTC) hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA
No expiry date on govt-Pakatan MOU, says Annuar
KOTA KINABALU: The government’s memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakatan Harapan on Transformation and Political Stability has no “expiry date”, says Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic).
The Communications and Multimedia Minister, who was also the MOU’s negotiation and implementation committee member, said the MOU had merely stated that the government and Pakatan had agreed not to hold the 15th general election (GE15) before July 31.
“The MOU has no expiry date, many who misunderstand need to be corrected. What was agreed was that the GE15 cannot be held before July 31.
“But the MOU with the Members of Parliament, including the Opposition, with the government, specifically the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has no expiry date and the MOU provides backing for the PM until Parliament is dissolved. Upon dissolution, it’s up to the Prime Minister and the leadership to decide,” he told reporters here on Thursday (June 2) night.
He said this when met after the Communications and Creative Industry Digital Economy Council (MEDIKK) Meeting dinner, which was also attended by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.
On Sept 13, 2021, the Federal Government and Pakatan had inked an MOU to establish bipartisan cooperation covering the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.
Asked for a suitable date for the dissolution of Parliament and to hold GE15, Annuar said it shouldn’t be too late that it gives Barisan Nasional opponents an advantage and not too early that the party itself is not sufficiently prepared.
“It will be held when we are ready, the party leadership will decide when that will be. Preparation is in terms of organisation, data collation, funding and the situation the people are in. If we do it (hold GE15), when the people are suffering, we won’t feel happy… all these have to be studied in detail,” he said.
On Wednesday (June 1), Ismail Sabri said he would not delay even for a second the dissolution of Parliament to make way for GE15 if BN was ready.- Bernama
Ending the MoU will free Ismail’s hand, says Annuar
April 17, 2022 8:34 PM
JOHOR BAHRU: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s position as prime minister is not affected by Umno’s decision not to extend his government’s political agreement with Pakatan Harapan (PH) after July 31, says party veteran Annuar Musa.
Annuar, a member of Ismail’s government, said the prime minister currently continued to receive support from MPs of the ruling coalition as well as the opposition.
“The decision not to extend the MoU does not mean that the opposition cannot support the prime minister,” he said, Bernama reported.
“Instead, the prime minister is no longer bound (by any agreement) and can carry out his responsibilities including advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.
“The absence of a written bond which does not allow (Parliament to be dissolved) shows the Supreme Council’s wisdom in the matter, which gives more freedom to the prime minister,” he said.
The memorandum of understanding between Ismail and PH leaders is a confidence agreement. The opposition pledged to keep his government in power in return for political reforms being carried out, among them an anti-hopping law, and the introduction of recall elections, and a pledge that a general election would not be called before July 31 when the agreement expires.
Ismail has the support of 116 MPs in his coalition. PH has 90 members in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.
Umno’s Supreme Council, at a meeting chaired by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Thursday, said the party had decided that the political agreement should not be extended when it expires on July 31.
Ismail is an Umno vice-president and a member of the Supreme Council. He has said his government will abide by the decision, but there could be changes before July 31.
Annuar, who is the communications and multimedia minister in Ismail’s Cabinet, said that everyone, including political parties, should prepare for the 15th general election.
“When will it be held? We leave it to the prime minister to decide. There are many factors that need to be taken into account, including the party’s readiness as well as the situation in the country,” he said.
Annuar made his remarks after calling on veteran artiste Abd Rashid Yahaya, or Mat Sentol, at his home in Jalan Rajawali, Larkin, here today. FMT