During a brief press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 following her return from a work visit to Turkey, Zuraida acknowledged that her status is still not finalised with neither PBM nor the government.

A recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Then on the same day, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that he intends to furnish a new name to replace Zuraida as minister, as the position “was part of Bersatu’s quota”.

Ismail Sabri on May 28 said that Zuraida will remain as minister for the time being, and that he would make a final decision after meeting with her.

Regarding her entry into PBM, Zuraida said the party is “in the process” of accepting her, and that further questions should be directed to the party’s members instead.

When asked why she decided to announce her departure from Bersatu when she was outstation, Zuraida said: “I think that was the right time”. She did not clarify further.

