UNTIL NOW THE UMNO-BN DIRT DOESN’T STOP COMING OUT – AFTER SCORPENES, FRENCH AUTHORITIES WANT ASSISTANCE OVER ALLEGED CORRUPTION IN MRT & LRT DEALS DONE ‘SEVERAL YEARS AGO’

Malaysia's lower house parliament building is seen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, July 13, 2020. Malaysian new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin narrowly won a motion to boot the parliament speaker Monday, scraping through the first test of his support nearly five months after he took power. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

French authorities seek MLA over alleged corruption in MRT, LRT projects

The French authorities have filed an application for mutual legal assistance (MLA) at the Attorney-General’s Chambers relating to the alleged corruption in public transport infrastructure projects involving Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT).

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, however, said it concerned only the alleged corruption involving the MRT and LRT projects carried out several years ago and not in any recent year.

He said the French authorities had been investigating certain parties and companies in Malaysia and France to complete their report on Foreign Corrupt Practice by Public Official.

“I cannot disclose any name of the parties or companies. We are in the midst of processing the (MLA) application and we have to bear in mind that any statement that we give to any other countries such as France, should be through the AGC.

“We are still discussing with the AGC about how MACC can assist them as not all of their requests can be fulfilled. So, whatever we can assist, we will assist,” he told reporters after launching a Journalist Empowering Programme with the MACC in Putrajaya today.

Azam said, in return, the French authorities were also required to assist the MACC upon application as the MACC had begun its investigation on the allegation earlier in March.

“The scope of MACC investigation was relating to the bribe allegedly paid to certain parties… that’s our focus and we have opened two investigation papers (relating to the MRT and LRT projects) so far,” he said.

Last Monday, public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia said it viewed seriously the media reports citing sources claiming that there were elements of bribery in public transport infrastructure construction projects, namely involving the MRT and LRT projects.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said his ministry was open to investigations into those claims. Bernama

Why so defensive, Chin Tong asks Weeemail sharing button

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong (left) said he had never put all the blame on transport minister Wee Ka Siong or his ministry.

PETALING JAYA: Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong has asked why transport minister Wee Ka Siong is so defensive over the traffic congestion issue.

Saying he had simply responded to “strange” comments made by Wee on the minister’s proposal to handle congestion, he added: “I have no idea why Wee was so defensive when neither DAP secretary-general and former transport minister Loke Siew Fook nor I had ever put all the blame on him or his ministry.

Yesterday, Wee hit back at Liew for criticising him for his alleged poor policymaking in alleviating traffic congestion.

Liew had commented on two statements made by Wee – that there were too many vehicles on the road, and that the government was considering increasing fares for public transport.

“These are good reasons for me to doubt his policymaking thought processes,” Liew had said on Facebook.

Liew said a failed public transport system had led to Malaysia becoming the eighth most dangerous country to drive in, and the government having to fork out a larger amount in fuel subsidy to combat surges in global fuel prices.

However, Wee said it was unfair to pin the blame for traffic congestion in the country on the transport ministry when construction projects, which contributed to heavy traffic, were under the works ministry.

Liew said in a statement today that he had read these comments with “great amusement”, adding that the government only needed to subsidise public transport to reduce the usage of private vehicles.

“Hiking fares for public transport now will force people to continue using private vehicles,” he said. “If they cannot afford cars, they switch to motorcycles, which only causes more road accidents and deaths.” FMT

