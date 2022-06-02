CABINET CLUSTER FIGHTS BACK – ‘MANY WERE AT A LOSS’ – ANNUAR MUSA DISOBEYS ZAHID’S RUSE TO GET SHOW OF SUPPORT FOR EARLY GE15 – ‘SOME STOOD UP BUT SAID THEIR TRUE STANCE IS DIFFERENT’

Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa made no secret that he disobeyed BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for those at the coalition’s convention yesterday to stand and show support for fast-tracking the general election.

Annuar – who is also the Ketereh Umno chief – claimed he was not the only one to do so.

“I noticed many were at a loss. Many stood up spontaneously, some waited to see if their friends got up or not.

“Some stood up but said their true stance is different. It is normal in these types of situations,” he said on social media today.

Yesterday, Zahid asked the 4,000 delegates at BN’s 48th national convention to stand if they support having the 15th general election as soon as possible.

This was a show of strength to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has shown signs that he preferred to delay polls.

Ismail Sabri told the Nikkei it was not the right time for early polls due to inflation.

However, to BN delegates, the prime minister said he would not wait one second longer to dissolve Parliament if the coalition was ready for polls.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

BN needs to be ready

Annuar, who is aligned with Ismail Sabri, said while he was not against early polls, BN needs to be truly ready before the election takes place.

“In my experience, I have witnessed those who claim they were confident of winning, losing; those who said they are ready but were actually not; those who had funds but quickly ran out days into campaigning,” he said.

Annuar explained that BN needs to avoid miscalculations and advised that the date of dissolving Parliament be kept a secret as it was a potent weapon for the party.