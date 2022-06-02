‘THE BATTLE IS NOT ABOUT MONEY’ – DR DZUL TELLS ‘BANGSAR BUBBLE ELITE’ TENGKU ZAFRUL TO STOP ‘SPLASHING MONEY ALL OVER & EXPECT PEOPLE TO BE BOUGHT OVER’ – INSTEAD OF JOSTLING FOR SEATS, ZAFRUL SHOULD FOCUS ON THE ‘DWINDLING RINGGIT, HIGH COST OF LIVING & FOOD SECURITY’

Tengku Zafrul not cut out for Kuala Selangor, Dzulkefly says

TENGKU Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz may not have what it takes to be a lawmaker for the Kuala Selangor constituency, its incumbent Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Amanah’s strategic director said Tengku Zafrul may not be able to understand the demands of the different demographics in the area.

“(Tengku) Zafrul is a corporate banker and very much part of the ‘Bangsar Bubble Elites’.

“He doesn’t quite understand what it is to be a MP for a rural or at best a suburban area with some emerging townships.

“The ball game and demand here is entirely different from being a MP in Lembah Pantai or other urban areas,” the former health minister told The Malaysian Insight.

Tengku Zafrul, who is the current finance minister, is reportedly eyeing the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat and is said to be lobbying to contest on an Umno ticket.

Tengku Zafrul has been having several events in Kuala Selangor, which sparked the speculation.

Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman Noh Omar was also seen accompanying Tengku Zafrul at his events, which further added to the speculation.

However, it was also reported that Umno divisions in Selangor had called on members to reject programmes involving the finance minister.

Elaborating on Kuala Selangor being an entirely different ball game, Dzulkefly added that cash seemed to be the way for politicians to buy people these days – one he claims was the culture in Kuala Selangor before.

Dzulkefly said social media coverage showed that Tengku Zafrul was dispensing money at events he attended.

He believed that Tengku Zafrul was trying to gain quick popularity in the constituency by splashing the cash.

“You can have someone coming in and splashing money all over and expect the rakyat to be bought with this kind of thing.

“That is the kind of ‘cash is king’ culture that is around now,” he said.

“The battle is not about money but serving. It is about identifying the rakyat’s needs and their kind of hope and expectations, their kind of daily quandaries and problems. They expect you to be there in good times and bad times.

“It is about their children not getting jobs they deserve after graduation, about putting food on the table and their livelihood, stagnant wages, the whole range of issues affecting fishermen, farmers, breeders and smallholders, small retailers – the entire spectrum of them with all kinds of jobs striving for a living.

“That is the kind of constituency I have to handle for two terms.”

However, Dzulkefly said Tengku Zafrul should not be underestimated if Umno decides to allow him to contest for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat.

“Well, it is only fair that Umno makes their decision,” he said.

“Anyone can contest anywhere, but it should be based on the appropriateness of candidacy and the willingness of the people to accept.

“But what I find most baffling is the fact that Tengku Zafrul is into this ‘politicking and jostling for seats’, when his priorities should be on the nation’s financial health – the dwindling value of the ringgit, high cost of living and food insecurity.”

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pictured) should be prioritising the nation’s financial health instead of ‘politicking and jostling for seats’, Amanah’s Dzulkefly Ahmad says. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 2, 2022.

Young candidates

Having stated his decision to sit out the next general election, the Amanah lawmaker said he has identified the next candidate from within the party to contest in the Kuala Selangor constituency in GE15.

Despite not revealing any names, Dzulkefly said he was convinced over the young leadership, and was confident they could even stage an upset by defeating Umno’s big names.

“I trust young candidates. They’ve got to be fielded, be shown, and given an opportunity to fight a heavyweight, if at all Tengku Zafrul or the likes are fielded.

“Regardless of how big my shoe size is, you have to allow them (to contest). The young candidate could very well upstage him, debunk him.

“If we are really convinced over young leadership, allow them to contest, and we will be there to campaign and campaign strongly for them,” he said.

Although this is his personal decision, Dzulkefly said the party leadership will still have the final say.

He urged not just Amanah, but also other Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to follow suit and allow younger candidates to contest.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I would really like to make way for younger candidates.

“I think it is high time that not only Amanah but also the other PH component parties field younger leaders.

“There is no point saying we want younger leadership but no one is willing to relinquish. At the end of the day, a combination of young and dynamic people will jive well with the wise and seasoned senior leaders.

“I’m ready to relinquish my seat to a younger candidate,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.