ANOTHER ‘BRAINWAVE’ FROM ISMAIL SABRI & UMNO-BN – ALREADY NOT ENOUGH SKILLED WORKERS, YET ISMAIL SABRI & CO WANT TO EXPORT SKILLED WORKERS TO JAPAN – WHILE MALAYSIA ITSELF IMPORTS THE UNSKILLED!

Not a good idea to send skilled workers to Japan jobs, says FMM

THE Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) is concerned over Putrajaya’s plan to send skilled graduates and workers to work in Japan under a memorandum of collaboration (MOC) between the two countries.

FMM president Soh Thian Lai said Malaysia is struggling with manpower shortage at both the skilled and semi-skilled level.

He asked the Human Resources Ministry to explain how the plan could work.

“As it stands, Malaysia is facing an acute shortage of manpower, especially skilled workers, which is hampering our national economic recovery. The labour shortage has caused work stoppages and under-production across the industry.”

“Output has been severely constrained, resulting in the failure to fulfil existing orders and accepting new ones.”

“The constraints on supply of goods to satisfy the required demand will add further inflationary pressures despite the recent benchmark interest rate hike by Bank Negara which was intended to dampen inflation,” Soh said in a statement today.

Human Resources Minister M.Saravanan recently said a joint committee will be set up to implement the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to send skilled Malaysian workers to work in Japan.

The MoC was finalised between Saravanan and Japanese justice minister Yoshihisa Furukawa last Thursday.

Through this exposure and experience acquired, he said Malaysian workers would have the opportunity to explore various fields of technology which were the pulse of the industrial sector in Japan.

Soh said Malaysia is still preparing to get more skilled workers programmes such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses.

He said the MOC with Japan would hamper the efforts to gain more local skilled workers,

“Malaysia has suffered a brain drain for some years now as many Malaysians have migrated overseas in search of better jobs.”

“Malaysia has been working hard to bring these diasporas back via various initiatives. As such, Malaysia should carry on with these sustainable programmes for self-help first and do all that is possible and necessary to ensure that the industries do not face a dearth of skilled workers.”

Soh said the government should be thinking about how to stem the migration of Malaysian workers instead of repatriating earnings from overseas via exchange programmes.

“Obtaining upskilling opportunities in developed countries could be something that Malaysian employers could consider as part of the on-the-job training.”

“Instead of exporting skilled workers, Malaysia should consider memoranda of understanding (MOU) with companies in Malaysia for formal apprenticeship and upskilling programmes to be carried out by the global parent companies.”

“This will help alleviate the skill shortages faced by our industries.”

