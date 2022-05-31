28-YEAR-OLD MAN FOUND DEAD INSIDE RENTED SUPER SPORTSCAR PARKED OUTSIDE NIGHTCLUB IN JALAN SUNGAI BESI

Man found dead inside sports car outside nightclub

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was found dead in a car parked in front of a nightclub along Jalan Gelang Off Jalan Sg Besi here.

The body has been identified as a 28-year-old man from Klang.

City Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Najilan Che Pa said they dispatched 11 personnel and a fire engine to the scene at around 6pm and found the Mclaren parked in front of the nightclub.

“We used special tools to open the vehicle doors.

“Medics confirmed that the man had died at the scene and handed over duties to the police for further action,” he said.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they were alerted by concerned members of the public who saw the man in an unconscious state in the car.

“Initial investigations revealed the Mclaren car the man was found in was rented.

“We are investigating the case from all angles and have classified the case as sudden death for the time being, as no criminal element was found.

“The body has been sent to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur for post mortem,” he said when contacted on Monday (May 30).

He added that initial checks revealed the man did not have any visible sign of injury on his body.

Those with information on the case should contact the City police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or go to the nearest police station.

ANN

