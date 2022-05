BREAKING RUMOURS : GOVERNMENT TO CHANGE AGAIN? ISMAIL SABRI’S BUFFALO B_LLS SHIRT UNBEARABLE. PUTRAJAYA HURU HARA, BERSATU HARU BIRU, UMNO HARA KIRI

*Rumour has it Ismail Sabri under tremendous pressure to step down as PM. Seems there will be major changes to the cabinet according to this chap! Hamzah to be picked as Deputy PM. Muhyddin of Bersatu has threatened to pull his support for Ismail Sabri. More ministers will follow Zuraidah in resigning from the cabinet? Putrajaya now very chaotic!