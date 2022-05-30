THE REAL VILLIANS NOW VERY CLEAR TO SEE: IN SWITCH, BEIJING WARNS BIDEN – ‘TAKE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’S HUMAN RIGHTS SERIOUSLY’ – AS U.S. SUFFERS ITS LATEST MASS SHOOTING – WHILE UN HUMAN RIGHTS CHIEF BACHELET ALL SMILES AFTER ‘UNSUPERVISED’ & ‘OPEN’ VISIT TO XINJIANG – DEBUNKING LIES ABOUT CHINESE ABUSE & PRAISING POVERTY ALLEVIATION WORK DONE THERE – BUT TRIGGERING A FURIOUS BACKLASH FROM THE CAUGHT-LYING U.S. & THE WEST
China urges US to take American people’s human rights seriously following Texas school shooting
China urged the US to take American people’s human rights seriously and reflect on why the US has become the world’s worst country for gun violence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday following the Texas school shooting which has killed at least 21 people including 19 children.
It was the 39th school shooting in the US this year, according to US media.
We are deeply saddened by the repeated deadly gun shootings that have caused heavy casualties, Wang said at Wednesday’s press briefing.
We extend our deep condolences to the victims and express our sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families, Wang said.
An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde in Texas, US, on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 21 people dead, including 19 children, according to US media reports.
Also, exactly two years ago, African American man George Floyd died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. However, two years after that, injustices against minorities in the US continue unabated.
“The right to life is the most important human right, and racial discrimination is the greatest injustice,” Wang said. The US is the country with the worst gun violence and racial discrimination and the severest rights deficits, Wang said.
What is unacceptable is that no substantive measures have been taken to address the issues by the US government in the past decade, he said.
Why is the probability of children and adolescents dying of gunshot in the US 15 times greater than in 31 other high-income countries combined?
Why do Asians in New York live in fear as discrimination against them and the Muslim community continues without any reduction in intensity or amount, and racial persecution of indigenous people continues?
Why does the US, with the best medical technology and conditions in the world, have the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths globally, Wang asked.
Related Story: Even US Media Start to Raise Questions About Ukraine War
If the US government does not care about its own people’s human rights, how can it really care about the human rights in other countries, Wang said, noting that what the US really cares about is using human rights as a tool to control and oppress other countries.
The US should take effective measures as soon as possible to protect the American people’s safety and ensure that they enjoy the right and freedom to be away from fear, gun violence and racial discrimination, Wang said. GLOBAL TIMES
UN human rights chief wraps up China visit after wide interactions with all sectors
A night view of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi. Photo: IC
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has wrapped up her six-day visit in China, including its Xinjiang region, but her statement that showcased her team’s wide interactions with people from different sectors in China and progress in facilitating future exchanges between Beijing and Geneva seemed to have disappointed the US. Meanwhile, anti-China forces attempting to use the visit to nail the allegation of “genocide” on China are now trying to deny Bachelet’s visit and attacking China for “manipulating” her trip for propaganda.
Such barefaced attacks on both the UN High Commissioner and China clearly show the international community who is trying to manipulate the Office of the UN High Commissioner, analysts said, noting that as the allegation of “genocide” in Xinjiang is absolutely ludicrous and was fabricated for political purposes, neither Bachelet’s visit nor visits by anyone else who uphold the truth will bring an end to the US and anti-China forces’ hyping of the issue.
On Saturday night, Bachelet held a press conference to issue a statement on her six-day visit in China, during which she noted that for the first time in 17 years, a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has travelled to China and spoken directly with the most senior government officials and other interlocutors on key human rights issues both in China and globally.
During Bachelet’s stay, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a video meeting with her and talked about key human rights issues on May 25, and on May 23, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a meeting with Bachelet in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.
On her trip to China’s Xinjiang region, Bachelet said at the press conference that they visited Kashi prison and a vocational education and training center which had been dismantled, and spoke to former trainees. They also interacted with civil society organizations, academics and community and religious leaders. While talking with governmental officials, the UN official raised concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures.
On Saturday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told media that Bachelet’s visit provided an opportunity to observe and experience first-hand the real Xinjiang amid many sensational lies told by certain Western countries and anti-China elements to fulfill their motives of using the Xinjiang region to contain China.
Clouds cannot overshadow the sun, and truth will debunk all lies, Ma stressed, adding that in terms of human rights protection, no one can claim to be perfect and there is always room for improvement. China will unswervingly follow the human rights development path that suits its?national conditions, he added.
US farce
During the press conference, Bachelet reiterated that her trip to China was “not an investigation”, and noted that all their meetings with people in the Xinjiang region were “unsupervised” and “organized by us.”
Bachelet’s visit to the Xinjiang region is only part of the High Commissioner’s efforts to speak to a wide range of people, from senior officials to ordinary citizens, to learn more about China and to facilitate future interactions between Beijing and Geneva, Wang Jiang, a distinguished research fellow at the Institute for Frontier Regions of China, Zhejiang Normal University, told the Global Times.
However, the US has ignored the meaning of the trip and only focused on topics on Xinjiang, expressing opposition after seeing that Bachelet’s statement did not align with its “genocide” allegation. “Now we can see who is trying to manipulate the High Commissioner,” said Wang Jiang.
Hours after Bachelet released her statement on her visit in China and its Xinjiang region and shared the experience of having “unsupervised” and open discussions with a wide range of people in the region on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement to express “concerns” on China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” Bachelet’s visit and also claimed that “genocide” is ongoing in the region.
Analysts called Blinken’s remarks textbook practice after failing to pressure the UN human rights chief to act like a US puppet and support its “genocide” allegation against the Xinjiang region, pointing out that repeating lies made by US-backed anti-China forces will not make them more real, but only expose its malicious use of human rights topics to attack China.
They noted that Blinken’s “concerns” listed in the statement have been exposed as lies and disinformation and have been debunked by scholars, media and the Chinese government. For example, the allegation of more than one million people “detained” in the Xinjiang region mentioned by Blinken had been found to be fabricated on the basis of interviews with eight Uygurs and was spread widely by rumor monger Adrian Zenz and Western media.
Jeffrey Sachs, a professor of economics at Columbia University in New York and also a senior UN advisor, wrote in an email to the Global Times that Bachelet’s UN mission “should not be attacked or criticized by the United States government even before the trip takes place!”
He said that issues related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be addressed through UN processes and “not used to raise geopolitical tensions.”
Blinken’s statement is just the latest farce that the US and some anti-China forces have created recently. Before and during Bachelet’s visit in China, they expressed opposition to her visit – a U-turn from previous vehement calls for a visit to the region and claims that the human rights chief’s “credibility” is at stake as she would be “fooled” by China into being used as a “propaganda tool.” Some also urged the Office of the High Commissioner to release its report on “violations of human rights” in China’s Xinjiang region.
Since last year, anti-China forces, especially the US-backed World Uyghur Congress, have rallied dozens of organizations to pressure the Office of the High Commissioner to have “genocide” investigated on a list provided by the “Uyghur Tribunal” – another farce staged by the WUC, which analysts slammed for having strong political objectives.
The Office of the High Commissioner has its own independent mechanism. On the premise of respecting China’s sovereignty, there are some questions related to China’s Xinjiang with specialized rapporteurs and experts working in a coordination team to assess China’s ethnic and religious policies, and measures on counterterrorism and de-radicalization, Zhu Ying, a professor from the Baize Institute at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times.
Nothing like “genocide” has been found in Xinjiang by the rapporteurs. Western countries and the US may have seen the report, which is why they have made such attacks against China, attempting to nail the allegation of “genocide” on China by either hyping so-called missing individuals or “forced labor,” said Zhu.
But the Western media cannot represent international public opinion nor can it manipulate the High Commissioner, said Zhu, noting that Bachelet held the online press conference to dismiss rampant disinformation and also reiterated the stance and functions of the High Commissioner.
“You can’t find something that does not exist! There is no genocide in China’s Xinjiang and anyone pressuring Bachelet to ‘dig dirty’ in the region is actually using the High Commissioner as a political tool,” Chang Jian, director of the Research Center for Human Rights at the Tianjin-based Nankai University, told the Global Times.
Chang noted that Bachelet raised her concerns on finding a balance between counterterrorism and protecting human rights, and China also outlined to her China’s measures in this field and the reasons behind them.
“As the international community explores better ways in this field, China is always listening to voices from others. Ms Bachelet is offering advice as the High Commissioner, which is a good opportunity to have better communication and promote human rights protection, but the US will never admit it,” said Chang.
In the Saturday statement, Bachelet mentioned the “tremendous achievements of China” on poverty alleviation and eradication of extreme poverty and also its efforts in support of the multilateral 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, both at home and internationally.
The High Commissioner also noted that her office and China agreed to establish regular engagement and to have a working group to facilitate substantive exchanges and cooperation.
Analysts noted that Bachelet’s visit is a good start for China and the High Commissioner to have more candid communication and for UN officials to gain a better understanding of the Xinjiang region. However, this is what the US and anti-China forces do not want to see and they may smear China harder after Bachelet’s visit.
While the US was paying close attention to Bachelet’s visit in China’s Xinjiang, a gun shooting tragedy that took place at a primary school in the US, killing at least 19 children, exposed the severe racism and human rights violations of the US.
Bachelet said at the press conference that the killing in Texas was very sad. It shows that the problem has not been resolved and everybody should continue struggling against racial discrimination.”
Wang Jiang noted that it is also ironic and ridiculous to see Blinken’s “concerns” over people living in China’s Xinjiang, a region far from the US, but taking no time to care for the severe human rights violations in the US or to even protect American children.
“When it cannot ensure the safety of children, how can the US call itself a civilized country and point fingers at other countries’ human rights?” asked he. GLOBAL TIMES
Xinjiang visit ‘unsupervised’ and ‘open,’ UN human rights chief says as she wraps up China trip
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2022. Photo:Xinhua
Bachelet said at the Saturday press conference that they had conversations with people from different sectors, including senior officials from Xinjiang, local ethnic residents, academics, religious leaders, visited a prison to talk with inmates, and went to former vocational education and training centers and had exchanges with former trainees.
All these meetings were “unsupervised and organized by us,” said the High Commissioner when taking questions from the media and offering details on her visit in the Xinjiang region.
“This visit was not an investigation,” Bachelet said in the statement and emphasized again when answering questions from media and she noted that the trip was aimed to have direct discussion with the Chinese government and listen to each other’s concerns and explore the way for “more regular, meaningful interactions in the future.”
Women in traditional garb chat during a break from a group dance during the Corban Festival in Hotan. Photo: Liu Xin, Fan Lingzhi/GT
Soon after Bachelet’s press conference, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu briefed the media that the visit provided an opportunity to observe and experience first-hand a real Xinjiang amid many sensational palpable lies made by certain Western countries and anti-China elements to fulfill their motives of using the Xinjiang region to contain China.
The current statement is relatively objective as the Office of the UN High Commissioner has an independent mechanism with various experts specialized in different fields to make assessments on China’s policies. The West may get a glance of the report and this is also why their attacks on China over Xinjiang topics have reached a new crescendo recently, Zhu Ying, a professor from the Baize Institute at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times.
There is no so-called genocide in China’s Xinjiang region and the allegations made by the West are based on various lies. Their opinions cannot represent the international opinion and neither will they make the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights their puppet, Zhu said, noting that the online conference served to dismiss disinformation, introduced the world the nature of her visit and showed the role of the High Commissioner.
Kashi residents enjoy leisure time. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT
Bachelet also noted in the statement that her team was also having discussions with the Chinese government on how national legislation and practices must reflect international human rights laws and standards, particularly in relation to law enforcement and judicial procedure.
Bachelet said she encouraged the government to undertake a “review” of all counterterrorism and de-radicalization policies to ensure they fully comply with international human rights standards.
Zhu noted that this can be regarded as an advice from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for combining China’s reality with the international criterion on counterterrorism and deradicalization.
West reports Xinjiang with biased lenses Graphic: Xu Zihe, Feng Qingyin/GT
The Western media are hyping China’s “victory” with Bachelet’s visit – this is the trap they set for China. Protecting human rights is a country’s obligation and there is no so-called winner or loser. China’s human rights developments are for its people and if there is a winner, the Chinese people are the biggest winners, said Zhu.
The US and others forces have ramped up efforts to attack Bachelet as they felt worried – after attacking China on Xinjiang for more than three years, their lies are going to be debunked, Xu Jianying, a research fellow at Chinese Borderland Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.
Xu noted that just as State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when meeting with Bachelet in Guangzhou on May 23, this trip is “a trip of enhancing mutual understanding, a trip of strengthening cooperation, and a trip of clarifying matters.” The development in the Xinjiang region also offers China the confidence to fully displayed its human rights views.
Three women take photos at a winter jujube field in Alar, Xinjiang. Photo: VCG
At Saturday’s press conference, Bachelet also said that “It would be presumptuous of me to try to encapsulate the full complexity of this vast country’s human rights situation in one statement but allow me to highlight the key topics we were able to discuss at length.” Bachelet also briefly introduced China’s poverty alleviation and its efforts on supporting the multilateral 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.
However, Xu noted that the tones of the UN may alter given the US pressure but this visit is still a good start for China and the High Commissioner to have more candid communications and for many UN officials to have a better understanding of the Xinjiang region.
Photo:Fan Lingzhi
Bachelet also noted that the Chinese government and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights agreed to establish regular engagement and have a working group to facilitate substantive exchanges and cooperation through meetings in Beijing and in Geneva.
Bachelet said that this visit was an opportunity to raise and discuss concerns directly with China and it “provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation of China” and the main outcome is “we had the possibility of discussing at the highest level” with the Chinese government.
However, the attacks from the West on Xinjiang will not stop, analysts said.
The US is not interested in the truth about Xinjiang, but only wants support for its big lie about Xinjiang. The lies about Xinjiang “will no doubt continue” since the underlying purpose is to “undermine and discredit China,” William Jones, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Executive Intelligence Review and non-resident senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times.
“But that is not always the case. If reality becomes more and more manifest, with more visitors to Xinjiang, more coverage of life there, and more Uygurs active in the sciences and social sciences in China, the ‘liars’ then begin to be seen as obsessed individuals who would best be served by a visit to a good psychiatrist,” said Jones.
An embroider teaches her granddaughter embroidery skills in Hami, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
While the human rights chief was in China for a visit, a gun shooting tragedy that took place at a primary school in the US, killing at least 19 children, has exposed the severe racism and human rights violations of the US and also shocked the world as many observers criticized the incident.
In response to a question on whether the Office of the High Commissioner will have an investigation on the US’ human rights violations, Bachelet noted that they have presented a report at the Human Rights Council on radical discrimination and problems of law enforcement in many countries, including the US and Europe.
Bachelet said that in order to stop racist discrimination, countries need to look at the history of slavery and dismantle all of the systematical discrimination if they really want to ensure the rights of minorities.
She noted that “We will continue monitoring and reporting every time it is needed because unfortunately, we still see many killings… the Killing in Texas was very sad. It shows that the problem is not solved and everybody is to continue struggling against racial discrimination.”
People who believe that they are superior to others and who feel they have the right to kill other people, but they are not, said Bachelet. – GLOBAL TIMES
