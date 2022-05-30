THE DE-FACTO OUSTING OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FROM HIS OWN PARTY – RAFIZI WINS PKR NO.2 POST, SWEEPING PERMATANG PAUH & PD DIVISIONS – AS GRASSROOTS IN ANWAR’S OWN BASTIONS VOTE FOR CHANGE – TEAM RAFIZI ALSO WINS KEY POSTS LEAVING ‘ANWAR MUST BE PM’ SAIFUDDIN NASUTION, ‘BLOW WITH THE WIND’ TIAN CHUA & ‘TALKS LIKE A GANGSTER’ FARHASH OUT IN THE COLD – ALTHOUGH ANWAR WILL SURELY BRING THEM BACK WITH SOME APPOINTED POSTS
Rafizi secures PKR deputy president’s post
RAFIZI Ramli will become PKR’s next deputy president after outperforming his challenger in the party election.
The incumbent appointed vice-president secured support from a majority of divisions in most states as opposed to his opponent Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, a former Cabinet minister.
Saifuddin’s performance was rather dismal in most states and the party veteran only managed to secure three of the 26 divisions in Johor, one of the 14 divisions in Pahang, four of the 14 divisions in Kelantan, three of the 24 divisions in Perak and nine of the 22 divisions in Selangor.
The party secretary-general also won only three of the 15 divisions in Kedah, seven of Penang’s 13 divisions, only one out of the Federal Territories’ 13 divisions, one of the eight divisions in Negri Sembilan, one of Perlis’ three divisions, one of Terengganu’s eight divisions and none of Melaka’s six divisions.
The results for Sarawak were not available at press time.
Saifuddin fared a little better in Sabah by winning in six divisions, which had a large turnout that enabled him to overtake Rafizi in terms of votes. Rafizi obtained only 6,814 votes despite winning the other 17 divisions against Saifuddin’s 8,539 votes.
Similarly, in Perlis, although he won in only one division, Saifuddin garnered 760 votes to Rafizi’s 593 from the other two divisions in the state.
Last evening, Saifuddin conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor in a Facebook post.
In this race for the party’s coveted number two position, Saifuddin was seen as party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s man with some party loyalists strongly believing Saifuddin will bring stability to the troubled party by not going against the top leader.
While Rafizi is perceived as a rabble-rouser who would shake up the party and even lock horns with Anwar over party policies and decisions, others view him as a catalyst for change which the party needs in preparation for the upcoming general election.
What is also surprising is Rafizi’s win in the Permatang Pauh division, which is synonymous with Anwar’s family – with his daughter Nurul Izzah being the constituency’s incumbent MP.
He also won in the Port Dickson division where Anwar is the current MP.
Merdeka Center co-founder and programme director Ibrahim Suffian said this may be due to the perception that Nurul Izzah is part of Rafizi’s team.
“Nurul has been seen at some of Rafizi’s events and party members must have assumed that she is endorsing him as part of the new leadership team,” he added.
According to Ibrahim, he was surprised at how poorly Saifuddin had fared but reckoned it was because party members wanted change and something new, given PKR’s slump with its poor showing in the recent three state elections after its ouster from federal power in 2020.
“They want something fresh as a way out for the party and Rafizi, who has been campaigning very hard, has given the voters the impression that he can deliver what they want,” said Ibrahim.
PKR veterans’ group Otai Reformis secretary Abdul Razak Ismail said Rafizi’s win indicated that the party grassroots wanted someone vocal to advise Anwar on certain matters.
“The narrative appears that many are also with Rafizi on being against the move to bring in Opposition-friendly parties such as Pejuang within the Pakatan Harapan circle,” he added. ANN
Prabakaran unseats Tian Chua as Batu PKR chief
He was defeated by former protege-turned-rival P Prabakaran who garnered 517 votes.
Chua, who is an incumbent PKR vice-president, managed to get 306 votes.
The tally does not include “doubtful votes”, which number 82 for Prabakaran and 24 for Tian Chua.
Doubtful votes are segregated from the tally as they required further verification by the election committee before they can be confirmed.
However, in the case of the Batu division, the doubtful votes are not enough to change the outcome of the election.
Chua did not defend his position as a vice-president and was only going for a divisional post in the current party election.
Sheraton Move
In the 2018 general election, Chua backed Prabakaran after he was disqualified from contesting the Batu parliamentary seat.
The gulf between them grew after the Sheraton Move.
Chua was sidelined due to his association with former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who defected to Bersatu.
Notably, he was harassed and assaulted by angry party members after the Sheraton Move which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government due to defections.
Following the Sheraton Move, Chua announced the setting up of an NGO called Daya, which critics claimed was linked to Azmin, a claim Chua denied.
Ultimately, Chua remained with PKR and continued to back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.
Meanwhile, Mohd Hafiz Solkapeli (458 votes) defeated Ramli Taha (310 votes) for the position of Batu PKR deputy chief. MKINI
PKR polls: Unhappy Farhash wants forensic audit after Gombak defeat
Fresh from an unofficial loss in the PKR Gombak division chief race to Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, defeated candidate Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is calling for a forensic audit of the voting process.
In a statement posted on his Facebook, he expressed his doubts about the transparency and truthfulness of the process.
“After examining the unofficial results of the PKR 2022 Election issued by the election committee just now, I would like to express my deepest doubts about the transparency and truthfulness of the results issued.
“My team has strong evidence and documentation to express formal objections, with calls for the party to conduct a forensic audit of the decision process and its implementation methods.
“Our objection is to the results of the physical voting as well as the online voting in which we found the results for the Gombak branch to be unreasonable, compared to the physical presence of our supporters as well as the online voting that we recorded,” said Farhash.
He called for a forensic report examining online and physical voting to be conducted by an independent body agreed to by all parties.
“I hope the committee and the party leadership take appropriate action and rectify the situation if it is proven that the electoral system and results have been compromised,” he said.
The Gombak seat was won in the last three elections by former PKR president Azmin Ali who defected as one of the masterminds of the Sheraton Move that plunged Malaysia into prolonged political chaos.
Amirudin did not defect alongside him and has remained as Selangor menteri besar but Farhash’s challenge was seen as a move to force him out.
Amirudin bagged 1,858 votes compared to Farhash’s 1,215.
‘More dubious results’
Terengganu PKR chairperson Azan Ismail has also called for a forensic audit into the party’s election process, saying there have been issues which put its legitimacy into doubt.
“This election has seen more and more dubious results raised by many candidates who are contesting,” he said in a statement today.
Among the examples he raised are branches where the number of counted voters is less than the supposed number of voters for the branch, or branches where the number of votes counted exceeded the number of registered voters.
Azan, who is also contesting for the vice-president post, claimed there were branches where the physical number of voters contradicted what is shown in the unofficial results.
“Such matters raise serious doubts about the ADIL system used in the party election this time and more worrying for the candidates is the question of whether this system has been compromised or manipulated by certain parties.
“This assumption is further reinforced by bizarre procedures in which the announcement of results is delayed long after voting is completed for states and is inconsistent,” he added.
Azan said, for example, the Hulu Selangor branch which underwent the re-voting process yesterday, was able to announce its new unofficial results together with the rest of Selangor.
Meanwhile, the results from states such as Kedah and Johor, which were the earliest to complete their voting, have yet to be announced as of the time of his statement.
“I think this is a solid basis to urge the party to conduct a forensic audit of this election by an independent entity, without the involvement of stakeholders in this party election.
“This is to convince members and the general public that the party’s election is not compromised by misconduct and manipulation,” Azan said. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
.