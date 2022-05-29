UMNO’S CREEPY-CRAWLIES ALL RETURN TO THE FORE – IT’S YESTERDAY ONCE MORE UNDER ISMAIL SABRI’S UMNO-LED PN GOVT – NOW, EVEN KHIR TOYO OF BALI BUNGALOW CORRUPTION INFAMY EYES A SEAT IN GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor menteri besar Khir Toyo is planning to make a political comeback at the next general election, seven years after he was convicted on a corruption charge.

Khir Toyo, who was the state assemblyman for Sungai Panjang for three terms, is now eyeing the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat, Harian Metro reported.

Muslimin Yahaya of Bersatu is the current MP. Khir said he wants Umno to reclaim the seat. “I just want to ensure a victory and nothing more. But the final decision will rest with the party leadership,” he was quoted as saying.

Khir was sentenced to 12 months’ jail in 2015 for abuse of power while in office as Selangor menteri besar. He was alleged to have used his position to buy two plots of land and a bungalow worth RM3.5 million in 2007.

He served six months of his sentence at the Kajang prison after which he was released on parole.

Under the Federal Constitution, anyone sentenced to a jail term of at least 12 months or fined at least RM2,000 on a criminal offence will be disqualified from contesting in a parliamentary election for five years from the date he is released.

