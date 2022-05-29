NOT CHURCHILL BUT A FRAUD – ZELENSKY SHOWS HIS DICTATOR STRIPES – BLOCKS POLITICAL RIVAL & FORMER UKRAINE PRESIDENT FROM LEAVING COUNTRY – TO TAKE PART IN HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS WITH EUROPEAN LEADERS

Ukraine’s former President blocked from leaving the country

(Reuters) – Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was prevented from leaving Ukraine to take part in a meeting of a NATO body in Lithuania, his party’s parliamentary faction said on Saturday.

Poroshenko was stopped twice at a border crossing with Poland while he was on his way to the meeting of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, a consultative interparliamentary organisation, the statement said.

Ukrainian media reported Poroshenko could not cross the border due to “technical problems” with a permit allowing him to leave the country.

“Poroshenko had received all the formal permissions to leave the country and had been included … in the official delegation of the Parliament of Ukraine for this event,” his European Solidarity parliamentary faction said.