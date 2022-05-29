TOKYO — Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo urged the swift implementation of the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China, just a few days after the launch of a new economic grouping in the Indo-Pacific region led by the U.S.
U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says
Malaysia’s ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact
TOKYO — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) championed by U.S. President Joe Biden is inherently political, since it excludes China.
Marcos says Philippine-China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’
In Xi call, incoming leader says both sides must address ‘minor disagreements’
MANILA — Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is picking up where incumbent Rodrigo Duterte left off by vowing to boost ties with China.
Cambodia’s Hun Sen defends succession plan, denies China ‘debt trap’
PM questions whether Biden’s IPEF initiative will have ‘same destiny’ as TPP
TOKYO — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday hit back at criticism of his plans to pass power directly to his eldest son, Hun Manet, while also rejecting suggestions that the country is overly dependent on China.
I will never allow Cambodia to fall in debt trap, says Prime Minister Hun Sen
PHNOM PENH – (Phnom Penh Post/ANN): Prime Minister Hun Sen has once again refuted accusations regarding China’s intent to entrap Cambodia in sovereign debt commitments, underscoring that the Kingdom borrows money from other countries and “cannot fall into anyone’s debt trap”.
The premier was responding to a question raised at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia organised by Nikkei in Tokyo, Japan.
“We are careful for our own sake with what we borrow, we have laws governing loans and the debt ceiling is currently mandated at 40 per cent of GDP [gross domestic product],” he said, noting that Cambodia’s borrowing rate stands at 23 per cent of GDP.
Cambodia does not just borrow money without consideration for the implications of the debt, he said, adding that the Kingdom has a list of creditors including Japan and South Korea, as well as European banks and other international institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and World Bank.
Echoing his previous statement, Hun Sen stressed that neither China nor Japan would lay a “trap” for Cambodia through loans provided for infrastructure projects.
“If I don’t depend on China, who can I depend on?
“These are my genuine views, and I stress plainly now that we will not be the sole debtor of, or [fall] in any ‘debt trap’ of China’s – China is not keen to ensnare Cambodia in any ‘debt trap’,” he said. – Phnom Penh Post/ANN
Biden’s empty Taiwan rhetoric reveals Quad’s core weakness
Group will have to move fast if it is to maintain status quo in the Indo-Pacific
Russian and Chinese jets patrol East Asia skies as Biden visits
Japan calls drill coinciding with Quad meeting ‘provocative’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Russian and Chinese military planes conducted joint exercises to patrol the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday in a pointed farewell to U.S. President Joe Biden as he concluded an Asia trip that rankled Beijing.
-https://asia.nikkei.com/ Phnom Penh Post/ANN
.