IT’S OVER – U.S. HAS LOST ITS HOLD ON ASIA – NO LONGER FOOLED OR INTIMIDATED, ASEAN LEADERS REJECT MOVES TO ISOLATE CHINA – WITH JOKOWI DEMANDING ‘QUICK ROLLOUT’ OF CHINA-BACKED TRADE BLOC – WHILE MALAYSIA’S MAHATHIR TELLS U.S. TO INVITE CHINA TO IPEF IF IT’S SINCERE – AND CAMBODIA’S HUN SEN SLAMS WESTERN-HATCHED ACCUSATIONS OF A CHINESE ‘DEBT-TRAP’ – INDEED IF ASIAN NATIONS CANNOT DEPEND ON CHINA, WHO CAN THEY DEPEND ON? – THE U.S.? BUT LOOK HOW BIDEN IS DESTROYING ‘PAWN’ UKRAINE, WHILE ENRICHING U.S. ARMS & OIL GIANTS AS PROXY WAR WITH RUSSIA RAGES ON – FUELLING WORLD INFLATION, GLOBAL RECESSION & FOOD SHORTAGE

Business, Politics | May 29, 2022 7:16 pm by | 0 Comments

Indonesia’s Jokowi urges quick rollout of China-backed trade bloc

TOKYO — Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo urged the swift implementation of the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China, just a few days after the launch of a new economic grouping in the Indo-Pacific region led by the U.S.

U.S. should invite China to IPEF if it is sincere, Mahathir says

Malaysia’s ex-PM says exclusion of No. 2 economy politicizes Indo-Pacific pact

Malaysia’s Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad critiques the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in an exclusive interview with Nikkei. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama) 

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle